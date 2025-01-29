DIVA fold & roll stage system

Only 7 years ago we launched our innovative QUATTRO Fold and Roll Portable Stage to the Australian market. What a success that has proven to be.

Using the unique strength and simplicity of our popular QUATTRO Modular Stage system we designed the QUATTRO F&R Stage to be totally mobile and simple to use with a safe built in trolley system.

Thousands of clients across every Australian industry are now the happy and successful owners of the QUATTRO F&R Stage – she is an absolute Diva of a performer.

So, to avoid any confusion with our premier QUATTRO Modular Stage we are tweaking just the name to welcome DIVA Fold and Roll Stage to our Made In Australia Stage range.

The DIVA Fold & Roll is the proven solution for a growing list of customers who require a stage which is fast and easy to erect and store.

fact it only takes one person to operate the DIVA Fold & Roll. The complete unit is simply wheeled along on its easy glide castor wheels into position, the wheels are locked and the stage deck is lowered. The gas-struts make lowering and raising the deck a smooth operation.

Select Staging Concepts’ unique Australian design eliminates pinch points, heavy lifting and the need for more than one person to operate the DIVA Fold & Roll. Each Fold & Roll podium may be used singularly or join multiple Fold & Roll units simply & safely together in a variety of size and shape configurations. Once the stage is no longer required, storage is not an issue as the stage deck units store upright slotted compactly together - a minimalist mobile storage solution.

DIVA Fold & Roll stage podium specifications and customised options:

Tornado Marine Grade Carpet is standard finish - or choose an alternative Carpet colour or Timber Stain

Stage Valances – Black is the standard colour unless otherwise specified – other colours available

Add your School/Company Logo – we embroider to order

Safety Modular Steps

Safety Handrails for the Podium and Steps

Safety Chair Border Rails

Standard Stage Podium is 2400 x 1200mm – smaller custom Podium Size Service is available

Standard Three Stage Podium Heights Available – 300mm, 400mm and 600mm

Storage Space – Multiple Stage Units slot simply into each other for compact storage

Stage Podium - 22mm Structural Radiata Ply with Timber Stain Finish or 18mm Structural Radiata Ply with 4mm Marine Grade Carpet Finish

Materials – Aluminium, Timber Ply

Accessories – Full QUATTRO range available

Made In Australia certified

10 Year Warranty

Design load – 765 kg/m² evenly distributed

Weight – 55kg

Single Person required to install and dismantle



DIVA Fold & Roll Portable Stage System – Versatile, Compact and Effective in one Simple Unit. Once a DIVA always a DIVA!