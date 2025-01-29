Logo
Club Macleay QUATTRO Fold Roll
Diva Fold and Roll Staging System
DIVA fold & roll stage system
QUATTRO Fold Roll Stage Podiums Slot Together For Storage
QUATTRO Fold Roll Stage with Logo on Valance
Select Concepts DIVA systems
Select Staging Concepts DIVA Fold Roll Stage System
Select Staging Concepts DIVA Fold Roll Stage System Donated Centre Stage System
Select Staging DIVA Fold and Roll
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The QUATTRO Fold & Roll is the proven solution for a growing list of customers who require a stage which is fast and easy to erect and store.

Overview
Description

Only 7 years ago we launched our innovative QUATTRO Fold and Roll Portable Stage to the Australian market. What a success that has proven to be.

Using the unique strength and simplicity of our popular QUATTRO Modular Stage system we designed the QUATTRO F&R Stage to be totally mobile and simple to use with a safe built in trolley system.

Thousands of clients across every Australian industry are now the happy and successful owners of the QUATTRO F&R Stage – she is an absolute Diva of a performer.

So, to avoid any confusion with our premier QUATTRO Modular Stage we are tweaking just the name to welcome DIVA Fold and Roll Stage to our Made In Australia Stage range.

The DIVA Fold & Roll is the proven solution for a growing list of customers who require a stage which is fast and easy to erect and store.

fact it only takes one person to operate the DIVA Fold & Roll. The complete unit is simply wheeled along on its easy glide castor wheels into position, the wheels are locked and the stage deck is lowered. The gas-struts make lowering and raising the deck a smooth operation.

Select Staging Concepts’ unique Australian design eliminates pinch points, heavy lifting and the need for more than one person to operate the DIVA Fold & Roll. Each Fold & Roll podium may be used singularly or join multiple Fold & Roll units simply & safely together in a variety of size and shape configurations. Once the stage is no longer required, storage is not an issue as the stage deck units store upright slotted compactly together - a minimalist mobile storage solution.

DIVA Fold & Roll stage podium specifications and customised options:

  • Tornado Marine Grade Carpet is standard finish - or choose an alternative Carpet colour or Timber Stain
  • Stage Valances – Black is the standard colour unless otherwise specified – other colours available
  • Add your School/Company Logo – we embroider to order
  • Safety Modular Steps
  • Safety Handrails for the Podium and Steps
  • Safety Chair Border Rails
  • Standard Stage Podium is 2400 x 1200mm – smaller custom Podium Size Service is available
  • Standard Three Stage Podium Heights Available – 300mm, 400mm and 600mm
  • Storage Space – Multiple Stage Units slot simply into each other for compact storage
  • Stage Podium - 22mm Structural Radiata Ply with Timber Stain Finish or 18mm Structural Radiata Ply with 4mm Marine Grade Carpet Finish
  • Materials – Aluminium, Timber Ply
  • Accessories – Full QUATTRO range available
  • Made In Australia certified
  • 10 Year Warranty
  • Design load – 765 kg/m² evenly distributed
  • Weight – 55kg
  • Single Person required to install and dismantle

DIVA Fold & Roll Portable Stage System – Versatile, Compact and Effective in one Simple Unit. Once a DIVA always a DIVA!

Australian-Made-Owned-full-colour-logo.jpg

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Custom Stages Brochure

177.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Diva F&R Brochure

211.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure

239.93 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022

3.81 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs

578.67 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer

4.09 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Curtain Brochure

199.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stage Fright

768.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Step Units Brochure

142.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Storage Trolley Kit flyer Aug 2020

394.79 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressLilydale, VIC

22 Industry Court

1300 778 243
