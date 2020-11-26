The DILE Wall Bed and Sofa features a comfortable sofa by day, and by night its simple intuitive and safe system lowers as a double or queen bed ready for use without moving any objects from the shelf. The sofa, with fully removable cushions also features a practical storage compartment.

The Dile Wall Bed and Sofa which is part of the Smart Bed range are wall beds and clever storage solutions designed for small living spaces. They offer flexibility and versatility by integrating sofas, bookshelves, desks and tables into their designs. Available in a variety of melamine finishes and upholstery options. The Smart Bed range consists of an Italian designed mechanism with the surrounding cabinetry manufactured in Australia with a 5 year warranty.

Custom joinery can also be added such as wardrobes, bookshelves or anything you need to complement the smart beds which can turn the room into a multipurpose space.