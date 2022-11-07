DIBOND®: An exceptional blend of lightweight construction, durability, strength, and ease of maintenance, making for an incredibly versatile material
Last Updated on 07 Nov 2022
Quality meets design. DIBOND® is the original aluminium composite sheet, comprising two 0.3mm thick aluminium cover layers and a polyethylene or mineral core. It is lightweight, extremely ridged, and strong, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Predominately used in caravan and RV’s exteriors, signage, shopfitting and interior design as well as product and furniture design.
Overview
QUALITY MEETS DESIGN.
DIBOND® is the original aluminium composite sheet, comprising two 0.3mm thick aluminium cover layers and a polyethylene or mineral core. It is lightweight, extremely ridged and strong, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.
Predominately used in caravan and RV’s exteriors, signage, shopfitting and interior design as well as product and furniture design. It is the perfect material for realising your creative ideas due to its wide range of high-quality surfaces, easy processing and durability.
For us, it is very important that the design of our surfaces not only serves aesthetic purposes, but that our panels also comply with all technical expectations. Alongside form, colour and functionality, the quality of our products and processing properties plays a particularly important part.
Key Benefits:
- Lightweight, extremely flat and ridged
- Excellent processing parameters, e.g. bending, routing and folding
- Colour quality, trueness and colour thickness
- Applicable for screen printing and direct-to-substrate digital printing
- UV protection - Optimized for outdoor use
- Low thermal expansion compared to plastic materials
- High corrosion resistance
- National stock holdings
Contact
Sydney Office 29 Henderson St1300 854 166
Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street1300 854 166
Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue1300 854 166
Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive1300 854 166
Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge1300 854 166