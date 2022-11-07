Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
HVG Decorative Building
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
HVG Building DIBOND Citi Nails
HVG Building DIBOND Designliga Interior Design Office
HVG Building DIBOND MARCS Shop Fitout
HVG Building DIBOND MARCS Store Fitout
HVG Building DIBOND Citi Nails
HVG Building DIBOND Designliga Interior Design Office
HVG Building DIBOND MARCS Shop Fitout
HVG Building DIBOND MARCS Store Fitout

DIBOND®: An exceptional blend of lightweight construction, durability, strength, and ease of maintenance, making for an incredibly versatile material

Last Updated on 07 Nov 2022

Quality meets design. DIBOND® is the original aluminium composite sheet, comprising two 0.3mm thick aluminium cover layers and a polyethylene or mineral core. It is lightweight, extremely ridged, and strong, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Predominately used in caravan and RV’s exteriors, signage, shopfitting and interior design as well as product and furniture design.

Overview
Description

QUALITY MEETS DESIGN.

DIBOND® is the original aluminium composite sheet, comprising two 0.3mm thick aluminium cover layers and a polyethylene or mineral core. It is lightweight, extremely ridged and strong, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Predominately used in caravan and RV’s exteriors, signage, shopfitting and interior design as well as product and furniture design. It is the perfect material for realising your creative ideas due to its wide range of high-quality surfaces, easy processing and durability.

For us, it is very important that the design of our surfaces not only serves aesthetic purposes, but that our panels also comply with all technical expectations. Alongside form, colour and functionality, the quality of our products and processing properties plays a particularly important part.

Key Benefits:

  • Lightweight, extremely flat and ridged
  • Excellent processing parameters, e.g. bending, routing and folding
  • Colour quality, trueness and colour thickness
  • Applicable for screen printing and direct-to-substrate digital printing
  • UV protection - Optimized for outdoor use
  • Low thermal expansion compared to plastic materials
  • High corrosion resistance
  • National stock holdings

Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap