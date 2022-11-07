DIBOND®: An exceptional blend of lightweight construction, durability, strength, and ease of maintenance, making for an incredibly versatile material

QUALITY MEETS DESIGN.

DIBOND® is the original aluminium composite sheet, comprising two 0.3mm thick aluminium cover layers and a polyethylene or mineral core. It is lightweight, extremely ridged and strong, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Predominately used in caravan and RV’s exteriors, signage, shopfitting and interior design as well as product and furniture design. It is the perfect material for realising your creative ideas due to its wide range of high-quality surfaces, easy processing and durability.

For us, it is very important that the design of our surfaces not only serves aesthetic purposes, but that our panels also comply with all technical expectations. Alongside form, colour and functionality, the quality of our products and processing properties plays a particularly important part.

Key Benefits: