DESSO Grezzo celebrates the pure, untouched beauty of the world’s natural rocky landscapes and supports Tarkett’s ongoing commitment to protect the planet’s fragile natural resources.

The rugged, irregular weave forms an untamed, rock-ribbed texture, adding depth and natural movement to expansive spaces. Close up views reveal an intricately unique pattern with no two tiles the same, while from afar the tiles form a seamless appearance - perfect for creating a refined finish in a variety of workspaces.

Reminiscent of the Earth’s petrous planes and flint-covered cliff faces, DESSO Grezzo comprises of 12 distinctive colourways. These range from cool concrete hues mimicking organic minerals, through to warmer earthy greens and clay-like terracotta browns.

The carpet is equipped with a DESSO EcoBase backing that is 100% recyclable. You can also choose to include the SoundMaster acoustic backing as an optional feature.

Cradle to Cradle® Silver level certified.