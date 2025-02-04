DesignerWall®: Beyond Boundaries

DesignerWall® is a modular fence system suitable for various applications including residential, retail, commercial and industrial projects. It is part of Bondor’s extended insulated sandwich panel walling range that offers the advantage of pre-finished COLORBOND® steel or a ‘Render Texture Ready’ coating.

DesignerWall® has all the features of insulated wall panels, as such it’s lightweight, easy and quick install, provides acoustic qualities, and is a strong and practical boundary around any residential or commercial building.

DesignerWall® Advantages:

Long spans

An attractive finish without comprising structural integrity

Lightweight

Quick and easy to install

DesignerWall® Applications: