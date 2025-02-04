Logo
Bondor DesignerWall�
Bondor DesignerWall� Backyard
Bondor DesignerWall� Fence
||

DesignerWall®: Beyond Boundaries

Last Updated on 04 Feb 2025

DesignerWall® is a modular fence system suitable for various applications including residential, retail, commercial and industrial projects. It is part of Bondor’s extended insulated sandwich panel walling range that offers the advantage of pre-finished COLORBOND® steel or a ‘Render Texture Ready’ coating.

Overview
Description

DesignerWall® is a modular fence system suitable for various applications including residential, retail, commercial and industrial projects. It is part of Bondor’s extended insulated sandwich panel walling range that offers the advantage of pre-finished COLORBOND® steel or a ‘Render Texture Ready’ coating.

DesignerWall® has all the features of insulated wall panels, as such it’s lightweight, easy and quick install, provides acoustic qualities, and is a strong and practical boundary around any residential or commercial building.

DesignerWall® Advantages:

  • Long spans
  • An attractive finish without comprising structural integrity
  • Lightweight
  • Quick and easy to install

DesignerWall® Applications:

  • Acoustic Barrier
  • Commercial
  • Feature Fencing
  • Retail and Showroom Premises
  • Sports & Cultural buildings
  • Residential
  • Home Improvements
  • Sustainable Buildings
  • Home Renovations

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DesignerWall® Spec Sheet

156.85 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DesignerWall Brochure

894.5 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
