DesignerWall®: Beyond Boundaries
Last Updated on 04 Feb 2025
DesignerWall® is a modular fence system suitable for various applications including residential, retail, commercial and industrial projects. It is part of Bondor’s extended insulated sandwich panel walling range that offers the advantage of pre-finished COLORBOND® steel or a ‘Render Texture Ready’ coating.
Overview
DesignerWall® has all the features of insulated wall panels, as such it’s lightweight, easy and quick install, provides acoustic qualities, and is a strong and practical boundary around any residential or commercial building.
DesignerWall® Advantages:
- Long spans
- An attractive finish without comprising structural integrity
- Lightweight
- Quick and easy to install
DesignerWall® Applications:
- Acoustic Barrier
- Commercial
- Feature Fencing
- Retail and Showroom Premises
- Sports & Cultural buildings
- Residential
- Home Improvements
- Sustainable Buildings
- Home Renovations
Downloads
Contact
Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road(02) 9609 0888
Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 8500
South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road(08) 8282 5000
Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive(03) 6335 8500
Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive(03) 8326 8000
Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit(08) 9256 0600
MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd(07) 3323 9900
MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way(03) 9250 3300