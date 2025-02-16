Descending windows by Creative Windows

Hirt descending windows are a unique concept for bringing the outdoors in. At the touch of a button, windows retract into the ground and leave a large open living or commercial space.

These versatile windows can also function as sliding or pivot doors.

The size of the floor space dramatically increases with this new innovation, allowing for fuller utilisation of the whole space.

Designed in Switzerland, Creative Windows are a proud distributor of this luxurious technology.

Creative Windows are the licensed distributer for the Hirt Descending Window in Australia and Oceania.