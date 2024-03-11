Logo
Defendashield Ultra™: The ultimate security glass

DefendaShield Ultra™ is a specialized security laminate designed to offer unmatched protection for high-threat facilities. As a lightweight glass solution, it provides unparalleled security tailored to meet your unique design requirements. Specifically crafted for police stations and mental health facilities, DefendaShield Ultra™ sets new standards in security.

Overview
Description

DefendaShield Ultra™ is a specialized security laminate designed to offer unmatched protection for high-threat facilities. As a lightweight glass solution, it provides unparalleled security tailored to meet your unique design requirements.

Unrivaled Security for Critical Environments

Specifically crafted for police stations and mental health facilities, DefendaShield Ultra™ sets
new standards in security. Its engineering incorporates a blend of carefully selected glass
types and thicknesses, combined with specialised security interlayers. The result is a glass
product that demonstrates remarkable resilience against concentrated assaults

The Ideal Security Glass for Every Requirement

With the DefendaShield Ultra™ range, we have a solution to suit every need:

DefendaShield Ultra™ 10: Ideal for low to medium-risk facilities such as observation or holding cells, police station detention areas, mental health institutes, pay offices, high-risk display cases (museums, art galleries, etc.), and banks

DefendaShield Ultra™ 12: Versatile and perfect for medium to high-risk areas within facilities, including remand centers, juvenile justice centers, high-risk police detention areas, and mental health facilities.

DefendaShield Ultra™ 14: Our premium security glass designed for maximum risk areas in facilities such as juvenile justice centers, remand centers, correctional facilities and acute or forensic mental health facilities.

Features and Benefits

  • Conforms to AS/NZ2208 for safety glazing material.
  • Available in single and double-glazed configurations for added versatility.
  • Compatible with Controllaview™ Integral Blind Systems.
  • Suitable for both internal and external applications.
  • Demonstrates prolonged impact resistance in non-rate security applications where design considerations may prevent the use of ordinary glass.
  • Now part of our standard product range, making it easier to specify and purchase.
  • Blocks 99% of unwanted UV light.

Applications

  • Windows
  • Doors
  • Facades
  • Overhead Glazing
  • Partitions

How to specify

1. Select glass name: DefendaShield Ultra™

2. Select thickness to match security

Requirements:

  • DefendaShield Ultra™ 10
  • DefendaShield Ultra™ 12
  • DefendaShield Ultra™ 14

