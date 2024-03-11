DefendaShield Ultra™ is a specialized security laminate designed to offer unmatched protection for high-threat facilities. As a lightweight glass solution, it provides unparalleled security tailored to meet your unique design requirements.

Unrivaled Security for Critical Environments

Specifically crafted for police stations and mental health facilities, DefendaShield Ultra™ sets

new standards in security. Its engineering incorporates a blend of carefully selected glass

types and thicknesses, combined with specialised security interlayers. The result is a glass

product that demonstrates remarkable resilience against concentrated assaults

The Ideal Security Glass for Every Requirement

With the DefendaShield Ultra™ range, we have a solution to suit every need:

DefendaShield Ultra™ 10: Ideal for low to medium-risk facilities such as observation or holding cells, police station detention areas, mental health institutes, pay offices, high-risk display cases (museums, art galleries, etc.), and banks

DefendaShield Ultra™ 12: Versatile and perfect for medium to high-risk areas within facilities, including remand centers, juvenile justice centers, high-risk police detention areas, and mental health facilities.

DefendaShield Ultra™ 14: Our premium security glass designed for maximum risk areas in facilities such as juvenile justice centers, remand centers, correctional facilities and acute or forensic mental health facilities.

Features and Benefits

Conforms to AS/NZ2208 for safety glazing material.

Available in single and double-glazed configurations for added versatility.

Compatible with Controllaview™ Integral Blind Systems.

Suitable for both internal and external applications.

Demonstrates prolonged impact resistance in non-rate security applications where design considerations may prevent the use of ordinary glass.

Now part of our standard product range, making it easier to specify and purchase.

Blocks 99% of unwanted UV light.

Applications

Windows

Doors

Facades

Overhead Glazing

Partitions

How to specify

1. Select glass name: DefendaShield Ultra™

2. Select thickness to match security

Requirements: