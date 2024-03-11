Defendashield Ultra™: The ultimate security glass
Overview
DefendaShield Ultra™ is a specialized security laminate designed to offer unmatched protection for high-threat facilities. As a lightweight glass solution, it provides unparalleled security tailored to meet your unique design requirements.
Unrivaled Security for Critical Environments
Specifically crafted for police stations and mental health facilities, DefendaShield Ultra™ sets
new standards in security. Its engineering incorporates a blend of carefully selected glass
types and thicknesses, combined with specialised security interlayers. The result is a glass
product that demonstrates remarkable resilience against concentrated assaults
The Ideal Security Glass for Every Requirement
With the DefendaShield Ultra™ range, we have a solution to suit every need:
DefendaShield Ultra™ 10: Ideal for low to medium-risk facilities such as observation or holding cells, police station detention areas, mental health institutes, pay offices, high-risk display cases (museums, art galleries, etc.), and banks
DefendaShield Ultra™ 12: Versatile and perfect for medium to high-risk areas within facilities, including remand centers, juvenile justice centers, high-risk police detention areas, and mental health facilities.
DefendaShield Ultra™ 14: Our premium security glass designed for maximum risk areas in facilities such as juvenile justice centers, remand centers, correctional facilities and acute or forensic mental health facilities.
Features and Benefits
- Conforms to AS/NZ2208 for safety glazing material.
- Available in single and double-glazed configurations for added versatility.
- Compatible with Controllaview™ Integral Blind Systems.
- Suitable for both internal and external applications.
- Demonstrates prolonged impact resistance in non-rate security applications where design considerations may prevent the use of ordinary glass.
- Now part of our standard product range, making it easier to specify and purchase.
- Blocks 99% of unwanted UV light.
Applications
- Windows
- Doors
- Facades
- Overhead Glazing
- Partitions
How to specify
1. Select glass name: DefendaShield Ultra™
2. Select thickness to match security
Requirements:
- DefendaShield Ultra™ 10
- DefendaShield Ultra™ 12
- DefendaShield Ultra™ 14