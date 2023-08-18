Decking Systems by Novawood

A good deck system is that which has a smart installation system along with a beautiful design and one of the sharpest ways to install is that creates a smooth and clean look with hidden fasteners to give an amazing appearance.

Novawood's different solutions for the deck system definitely have these advantages and will meet all your expectations.

Pi-2 Clips

It is a hidden mounting detail apparatus produced from PA6 material, which is specially designed for undesirable situations with screw mounting on the decking, Pi-clips is resistant to all kinds of outdoor weather conditions.

Pi-Rail

Pi-rail, the innovative clips designed for deck applications, provide a seamless mounting solution for your project. These clips, secured to the under-constructions with screws, feature an advanced anti-sliding system that ensures stability between the boards. Placement of Grad clips can be made easily with the positioning templates.

Pi Takoz

With the new and specially designed Pi-Takoz products installed under the carcasses in the deck applications, its is possible to cut the contact of the carcasses with the ground and allow the air and water to flow smoothly.

End-Matching

End-matching is the ideal solution for different-sized decking materials, which offers the benefit of easy application while serving as a locking mechanism that secures the ends of the material and gives it a nice look. End-matching is among Novawood a smart solution that offers easy application, fewer cuts, and a good end result.