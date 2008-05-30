Data Centre and Commercial Access Floors by Tate Tasman Access Floors
Tate Access Floors has extensive experience in commercial flooring, having installed over 1.2 million square metres of raised access floors across Australia. Tate Access Floors commercial flooring projects range in size from 80,000 Square metres to small computer rooms and they have worked with all major builders in Australia.
Overview
Access Floors are raised to provide room for data cabling or networking in an office or school with different floor finishes available.
In-Floor Cooling Solutions for Data Centres
- The DirectAire panel angles the airflow towards the server rack to significantly reduce bypass air. It achieves a 93% Total Air Capture Rate (TAC) compared to 30-50% TAC of traditional panels
- SmartAire, a Variable-Air-Volume damper, efficiently manages diverse and variable loads by adjusting the amount of air which a specific rack needs
- PowerAire is a fan assisted module, used to eliminate tough hotspots. It provides a blast of cooling through an individual airflow panel when additional cooling is required
- Opposed Blade Dampers balance airflow for diverse loads. It is available in three option, to cater to all airflow requirements
- Koldlok air sealing grommets improve air sealing performance by controlling bypass airflow. Easy to install and relocate, Koldlok grommets improve data centre efficiency
Modular Raised Floor Platforms
- Tascor Access Floors are used extensively in Green sustainable buildings where under floor air distribution saves considerable ongoing air distribution energy and costs.
- Tate Tasman’s range of Tascor access floors is an innovative steel/concrete composite panel system which is designed to cover all applications with a range of strengths and under structure systems to suit the application.
Access Flooring designed for a range of applications
- General office applications, Data centres, Computer rooms, Call centres
- Dealing rooms, Casinos, Laboratories, Microelectronic facilities
- Telephone exchanges, Control rooms, Foyers and Boardrooms
Floor Finishes
Standard floor finishes are high pressure laminates (Summer Mist and Greystar) for computer room type applications and Ongrid carpet tiles for general office type installations.
An extensive range of finishes are also available including:
- Reconstituted stone, wood, plastic laminate, rubber, PVC
- Linoleum, parquet, marble, granite, ceramic granite, stainless
Tate Access Flooring offer a range of flooring solutions designed to meet any requirement.
