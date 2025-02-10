Dance floor for arts and performance studios

Introducing our premium range of dance flooring solutions, meticulously designed to cater to various dance styles and studio requirements.

FlexiPro Sprung Floor

The FlexiPro Sprung Floor is engineered to provide exceptional shock absorption, reducing impact on dancers' joints and minimizing injury risks. Each panel measures 1.2m x 0.6m with a thickness of 23mm, featuring premium plywood construction and an integrated shock-absorbing foam underlay. Its modular design allows for both permanent and temporary installations, making it ideal for professional studios and performance spaces.

VersaPro Dance Vinyl

The VersaPro Dance Vinyl is a versatile flooring solution suitable for both soft-shoe and hard-shoe dance styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, and hip-hop. Available in lengths of 10m or 15m, a width of 2m, and a thickness of 2mm, it comes in black or light grey. The fiberglass reinforcement layers ensure dimensional stability, while the surface provides an excellent balance of grip and speed. Installation can be permanent or temporary using tape, accommodating various studio needs.

StudioPro PLUS Dance Vinyl

For dancers seeking enhanced comfort and protection, the StudioPro PLUS Dance Vinyl offers a 5mm thick cushioned backing, providing superior point elastic shock absorption. This flooring is particularly suitable for soft-shoe dance styles such as ballet, contemporary, and jazz. Measuring 1.8m in width and available in lengths of 10m or 15m, it comes in black or light grey. The five-layer construction includes an anti-slip surface, hard-wearing layer, fiberglass layer for stability, foam cushioning for comfort, and a backing layer for durability. Installation can be either permanent or temporary, offering flexibility for various settings.

Each of these flooring options is designed to meet the highest industry standards, ensuring safety, durability, and optimal performance for dancers. Whether outfitting a professional studio, performance venue, or home practice space, our range provides solutions tailored to diverse dance disciplines and installation preferences.

