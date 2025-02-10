Dance floor for arts and performance studios
Last Updated on 10 Feb 2025
We offers premium dance flooring solutions for arts and performance studios, schools, theatres, and events. Our high-quality vinyl dance floors, including StudioPro and VersaPro, provide durability, slip resistance, and optimal performance for all dance styles. Explore our range of portable and permanent flooring options today! Custom sizes available.
- Perfect traction for dance and performance
- Shock absorption for enhanced safety
- Easy to install
- Durable, designed for years of use
- Over 10 years of industry experience
Overview
Introducing our premium range of dance flooring solutions, meticulously designed to cater to various dance styles and studio requirements.
FlexiPro Sprung Floor
The FlexiPro Sprung Floor is engineered to provide exceptional shock absorption, reducing impact on dancers' joints and minimizing injury risks. Each panel measures 1.2m x 0.6m with a thickness of 23mm, featuring premium plywood construction and an integrated shock-absorbing foam underlay. Its modular design allows for both permanent and temporary installations, making it ideal for professional studios and performance spaces.
VersaPro Dance Vinyl
The VersaPro Dance Vinyl is a versatile flooring solution suitable for both soft-shoe and hard-shoe dance styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, and hip-hop. Available in lengths of 10m or 15m, a width of 2m, and a thickness of 2mm, it comes in black or light grey. The fiberglass reinforcement layers ensure dimensional stability, while the surface provides an excellent balance of grip and speed. Installation can be permanent or temporary using tape, accommodating various studio needs.
StudioPro PLUS Dance Vinyl
For dancers seeking enhanced comfort and protection, the StudioPro PLUS Dance Vinyl offers a 5mm thick cushioned backing, providing superior point elastic shock absorption. This flooring is particularly suitable for soft-shoe dance styles such as ballet, contemporary, and jazz. Measuring 1.8m in width and available in lengths of 10m or 15m, it comes in black or light grey. The five-layer construction includes an anti-slip surface, hard-wearing layer, fiberglass layer for stability, foam cushioning for comfort, and a backing layer for durability. Installation can be either permanent or temporary, offering flexibility for various settings.
Each of these flooring options is designed to meet the highest industry standards, ensuring safety, durability, and optimal performance for dancers. Whether outfitting a professional studio, performance venue, or home practice space, our range provides solutions tailored to diverse dance disciplines and installation preferences.
Contact us for a free quote today.
Last Updated on 10 Feb 2025
- Vinyl Thickness: 2mm, 3.5mm, or 5mm
- Sprung Floor Thickness: 23mm
- Custom sizes available to fit any room
Downloads
Dance Floor Maintenance
112.16 KB
Dance Floor Q & A.pdf
121.93 KB
Dance Vinyl Installation Manual
462.26 KB
FlexiPro Fire Test Report
95.45 KB
FlexiPro Spec Sheet
3.59 MB
FlexiPro Sprung Floor Installation Manual
388.11 KB
StudioPro Spec Sheet
1.98 MB
StudioPro Vinyl Fire Test Report
385.74 KB
VersaPro Fire Test Report
93.6 KB
VersaPro Spec Sheet
2.57 MB
Frequently Asked Questions
While they may have had different histories and meanings when they were first introduced decades ago, nowadays, they mostly refer to the same thing - rolled sheet vinyl floors.
For the optimal surface in your dance studio, we highly recommend installing a sprung floor specifically designed for dance. This type of floor features a cushioned subfloor that absorbs shock and reduces stress on the joints and muscles, creating a safer dancing environment and reducing the risk of injury. However, we understand that budget constraints may be a consideration. In such cases, we offer StudioPro Plus, which is 5mm thick compared to other vinyl options that are 2mm or 3.5mm thick. StudioPro Plus provides an improved level of cushioning over hard surfaces, making it the next best alternative if installing a sprung floor is not feasible.
Depending on whether you want to permanently install the floor or maintain the flexibility of removing it, there are three common ways to secure the vinyl to the subfloor:
Temporary Installation: For temporary installation, you can use gaffer tape applied to the top and outer edges of the vinyl. This method is suitable for events on a stage or creating a temporary dancing and performance area.
Semi-Permanent Installation: For a semi-permanent installation, you can apply stronger adhesive double-sided tape between the back of the vinyl and the subfloor. This method is suitable if you plan to stay in the same place for at least 3-5 years. You can extend the lifespan of the installation by applying new tape every 3-5 years when the adhesive starts to weaken.
Permanent Installation: For a permanent installation, you can glue down the vinyl. It's important to note that once the vinyl is glued down, it cannot be easily removed or reused. It is recommended to hire a professional tradesperson with experience in commercial sheet vinyl installation for this method.
Consider the desired level of permanence and consult with a professional to determine the most suitable method for securing the vinyl to your specific subfloor.
While it is possible to temporarily lay the dance floor vinyl outdoors on an appropriate surface for events such as dance performances or competitions, it is important to remove the floor once the event is finished. Prolonged exposure to weather elements such as rain and sunshine can shorten the lifespan of the dance floor or even cause damage. Therefore, if you are planning a semi permanent or permanent installation, it is crucial to install the vinyl in a temperature-controlled room. Additionally, ensure that the room has blinds or curtains to prevent direct sunlight from hitting the floor, as this can also lead to damage to the dance floor vinyl.
We only supply the dance floor and do not provide installation services ourselves. However, if you are located in the Sydney area, we can recommend our trusted installers who have successfully completed numerous dance floor projects for us in the past few years. If you choose to install the floor yourself or hire your own handyman, builder, or floor layer, we can still assist remotely by providing all the necessary support they may require to complete the project. We have successfully worked in this manner to complete hundreds of installations throughout Australia.
Unfortunately, we do not offer custom cutting of vinyl prior to sending out your order. Each roll is securely wrapped using special machinery at the factory. Once the original packaging is removed, it becomes challenging to rewrap the vinyl and ensure safe transportation. Therefore, each roll needs to be sent out in its original packaging.
StudioPro/Plus dance floor vinyl is suitable for soft shoe dance styles such as ballet, hip hop, contemporary, and jazz. However, it is not recommended for tap dancing due to its foam-backing design, which can muffle crisp tap sounds. Additionally, tap shoes with loose screws and sharp edges can potentially damage StudioPro vinyl. We recommend using VersaPro vinyl for tap dancing or any hard shoe dancing style.
Yes, you can wear sneakers on our ballet floors. StudioPro and StudioPro Plus are suitable for soft shoe dance styles, including sneakers. However, it is important to ensure that your sneakers do not have any hard objects underneath, such as small rocks or sand, as they can potentially cause damage to the vinyl surface.
Additionally, please be aware that certain sneakers may leave marks on the vinyl. Please refer to the maintenance notes provided for instructions on how to remove any marks or scuffs that may result from wearing sneakers on the dance floor vinyl.
We do not recommend storing heavy furniture or stage props on top of our StudioPro/Plus vinyl dance floor. This is because the StudioPro/Plus has a foam backing design that may be susceptible to dents if heavy objects are placed on it. However, our VersaPro vinyl is solid and heavy-duty, capable of supporting the weight of furniture and stage props. It is important to note that when moving heavy objects, avoid dragging them across the floor to prevent potential damage.
Yes, it is normal for dance floors to develop marks, scuffs, and scratches over time. This can occur regardless of the brand or type of dance floor, and it is simply the nature of this product. Tap shoes, sneakers, or shoes with rubber soles are more likely to cause marks, as they can leave rubber or synthetic elements embedded in the floor. These marks and scuffs are typically cosmetic in nature and do not impact the functionality or usability of the dance floor. While they are unavoidable, regular maintenance and cleaning can help minimize their appearance and keep the dance floor in good condition.
Our dance floor vinyls are made of high-quality raw materials and do not have any harsh chemical odors. However, if you are purchasing a second-hand floor, there is a possibility of experiencing an odor. This odor is likely a result of the chemicals used to remove the glue residue when the floor is being taken off, and it is not inherent to the vinyl floor itself.
The following are the approximate weights and dimensions:
- StudioPro 10M X 1.8M X 3.5MM – 50KG
- StudioPro 15M X 1.8M X 3.5MM – 65KG
- StudioPro PLUS 10M X 1.8M X 3.5MM – 65KG
- StudioPro PLUS 15M X 1.8M X 3.5MM – 90KG
- VersaPro 10M X 2M X 2MM – 55KG
- VersaPro 15M X 2M X 2MM – 75KG