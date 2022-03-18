D1203 Cam action closer DDA compliant size 1-5 pull side MBLK
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2022
The Entro D1200 Cam Action closer is high commercial grade closer that requires less force to open than traditional rack and pinion models and the force continues to decrease throughout the opening arc.
Overview
The Entro D1200 Cam Action closer is high commercial grade closer that requires less force to open than traditional rack and pinion models and the force continues to decrease throughout the opening arc.
Designed to meet the opening force requirements established by Standards Australia Design for Access and Mobility AS1428.1, the D1200 Cam Action closer is ideal for any demanding commercial situation; especially where children, elderly or disabled are likely to be using the door.
Specification Information:
- Adjustable Power from size 1 to 5
- Door Weight: 45kg – 150kg
- Latching and Closing Speed Control
- Adjustable Back Check Control
- Delayed Action Control
- Finish: MBLK
- DDA Compliant to AS1428.1
- 25 Year Mechanical Warranty
Contact
Sydney Office Unit 47, 50 Cosgrove Rd1300 858 092
Melbourne Office 12 Newmarket Lane1300 858 092