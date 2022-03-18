The Entro D1200 Cam Action closer is high commercial grade closer that requires less force to open than traditional rack and pinion models and the force continues to decrease throughout the opening arc.

Designed to meet the opening force requirements established by Standards Australia Design for Access and Mobility AS1428.1, the D1200 Cam Action closer is ideal for any demanding commercial situation; especially where children, elderly or disabled are likely to be using the door.

Specification Information: