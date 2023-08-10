Our custom house numbers and letters are designed and made in Australia from 8mm thick, high-quality aluminium. Create a striking impression with a range of sizes, fonts, and finishes avaliable. Choose a flush mount for a classic look or a floating mount for a modern touch. Whether you prefer large numbers for impact or smaller ones for your letterbox, our durable products all include fixing rods, spacers, plus a 25-year guarantee. Crafted in Melbourne, they're designed to match your unique aesthetic.