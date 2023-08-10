Logo
Custom House Numbers And Letters
Peninsula House Numbers Customized Number
Peninsula House Numbers Customized Number On A White Wall
Peninsula House Numbers Customized Number On Brick
Peninsula House Numbers Customized Number Specifications

Custom house numbers and letters

Last Updated on 10 Aug 2023

Our custom house numbers and letters are designed and made in Australia from 8mm thick, high-quality aluminium. Create a striking impression with a range of sizes, fonts, and finishes avaliable. Choose a flush mount for a classic look or a floating mount for a modern touch.

Description

Our custom house numbers and letters are designed and made in Australia from 8mm thick, high-quality aluminium. Create a striking impression with a range of sizes, fonts, and finishes avaliable. Choose a flush mount for a classic look or a floating mount for a modern touch. Whether you prefer large numbers for impact or smaller ones for your letterbox, our durable products all include fixing rods, spacers, plus a 25-year guarantee. Crafted in Melbourne, they're designed to match your unique aesthetic.

Display AddressMount Eliza, VIC

PO Box 287

0410 697 449
