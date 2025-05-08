Crimsafe Ultimate
Last Updated on 08 May 2025
Crimsafe Ultimate delivers superior home protection with advanced strength, using twice the screws and a wider frame for extreme impact resistance. It shields against intruders, fire, UV rays, and cyclones—offering high-performance security without compromising on style or durability.
- Unmatched Strength and Impact Resistance
- Advanced Environmental Protection
- Discreet, Tamper-Resistant Design
Overview
Take your security to the next level with the superior strength, versatility and architectural styling of Crimsafe Ultimate.
Materials and technology combine to deliver a superior Crimsafe product that offers extraordinary resistance to attack, providing ultimate protection for families and homes. Crimsafe Ultimate screens are 40% stronger than Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic and seven times stronger than the impact level required by the Australian Standard.
Features and benefits:
- 40% stronger than the Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic product range
- Uses twice as many screws in the fastening system than our Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic product range
- A wider frame, making it more resistant to jemmy attacks
- A clip-on cover, creating a sealed chamber that conceals and protects the screws – they cannot be seen or accessed by a burglar.
- Heat protection – blocks up to 53% of solar heat gain through glass windows and doors
- UV protection – blocks up to 62% of UV rays, helping to reduce heat and prevent fading of soft furnishings
- Hail stones and flying debris – acts as a barrier for hail and other wind-borne debris, to protect glass windows and doors from breaking
- Fire attenuation – blocks 59% of radiant flames and heat, slowing down the spread of fire from one floor to another, or to neighbouring buildings
- Fire protection – tested to meet the highest levels in bushfire protection – BAL-FZ, and protects from ember attack, reduces radiant heat and will protect from burning debris, when used with a compliant window system.
- Cyclone protection – for buildings in high-risk cyclone areas, Crimsafe has a specially designed Cyclone Protection Screen rated for regions C and D, withstanding impacts up to 44m/s.
Visit product to find out more.