Take your security to the next level with the superior strength, versatility and architectural styling of Crimsafe Ultimate.

Materials and technology combine to deliver a superior Crimsafe product that offers extraordinary resistance to attack, providing ultimate protection for families and homes. Crimsafe Ultimate screens are 40% stronger than Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic and seven times stronger than the impact level required by the Australian Standard.

Features and benefits:

40% stronger than the Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic product range

Uses twice as many screws in the fastening system than our Crimsafe Regular and Crimsafe Classic product range

A wider frame, making it more resistant to jemmy attacks

A clip-on cover, creating a sealed chamber that conceals and protects the screws – they cannot be seen or accessed by a burglar.

Heat protection – blocks up to 53% of solar heat gain through glass windows and doors

UV protection – blocks up to 62% of UV rays, helping to reduce heat and prevent fading of soft furnishings

Hail stones and flying debris – acts as a barrier for hail and other wind-borne debris, to protect glass windows and doors from breaking

Fire attenuation – blocks 59% of radiant flames and heat, slowing down the spread of fire from one floor to another, or to neighbouring buildings

Fire protection – tested to meet the highest levels in bushfire protection – BAL-FZ, and protects from ember attack, reduces radiant heat and will protect from burning debris, when used with a compliant window system.

Cyclone protection – for buildings in high-risk cyclone areas, Crimsafe has a specially designed Cyclone Protection Screen rated for regions C and D, withstanding impacts up to 44m/s.



Visit product to find out more.