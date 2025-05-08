Crimsafe iQ™
Last Updated on 08 May 2025
Crimsafe iQ™ is Australia’s strongest security screen door, featuring smart technology with mechanical or electronic locking, anti-jemmy hinges, and a patented framing system. It surpasses global security standards, offering customisable access options for unmatched home and business protection.
- Smart Security Integration
- Industry-Leading Strength
- Advanced Locking & Emergency Features
Overview
As Australia’s strongest, smartest, most technologically advanced mesh security screen door, Crimsafe iQ™ delivers unrivalled protection for your family, home or business.
Years of research and development has culminated in a security screen door that has passed the toughest, most rigorous burglar-resistance test in the world – the RC2 Test; a test far more stringent than the Australian Standard. In fact, Crimsafe iQ™ is now officially the strongest stainless steel mesh security screen door in Australia.
The iQ range is the first Crimsafe product to incorporate smart technology, giving you the flexibility to choose between a mechanical (iQ-m) or electronic (iQ-e) option.
Features and benefits:
- Electronic or mechanical multi-point locking system
- European designed hardware
- Anti-jemmy heavy duty hinges
- Day/ night programming can specify whether the door should lock automatically on closing (iQ-e series)
- Emergency release from inside (iQ-e series)
- Thicker and wider frame with patented anti-jemmy features
- Multiple access options including a choice of manual key lock, PIN code keypad, Bluetooth or keyfob
- Access to programming features via mobile app
- Individually programmable PIN codes
- Patented U-groove profile design to withstand jemmy attack
- Patented Crimsafe Ultimate framing system with unique Screw-Clamp™ technology and clip-on protective cover
