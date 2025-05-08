Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Crimsafe Logo
Crimsafe Security Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Crimsafe iQ Pin Pad Close Up
Crimsafe iQ Hinged Door
Crimsafe iQ Front Door Hinges Close Up
Crimsafe iQ Garage Storage
Crimsafe iQ Garage Storage Closed
Crimsafe iQ Front Door Pin Pad
Crimsafe iQ Close Up Profile
Crimsafe iQ Pin Pad Close Up
Crimsafe iQ Hinged Door
Crimsafe iQ Front Door Hinges Close Up
Crimsafe iQ Garage Storage
Crimsafe iQ Garage Storage Closed
Crimsafe iQ Front Door Pin Pad
Crimsafe iQ Close Up Profile

Crimsafe iQ™

Last Updated on 08 May 2025

Crimsafe iQ™ is Australia’s strongest security screen door, featuring smart technology with mechanical or electronic locking, anti-jemmy hinges, and a patented framing system. It surpasses global security standards, offering customisable access options for unmatched home and business protection.

  • Product checkSmart Security Integration
  • Product checkIndustry-Leading Strength
  • Product checkAdvanced Locking & Emergency Features
Overview
Description

As Australia’s strongest, smartest, most technologically advanced mesh security screen door, Crimsafe iQ™ delivers unrivalled protection for your family, home or business.

Years of research and development has culminated in a security screen door that has passed the toughest, most rigorous burglar-resistance test in the world – the RC2 Test; a test far more stringent than the Australian Standard. In fact, Crimsafe iQ™ is now officially the strongest stainless steel mesh security screen door in Australia.

The iQ range is the first Crimsafe product to incorporate smart technology, giving you the flexibility to choose between a mechanical (iQ-m) or electronic (iQ-e) option.

Features and benefits:

  • Electronic or mechanical multi-point locking system
  • European designed hardware
  • Anti-jemmy heavy duty hinges
  • Day/ night programming can specify whether the door should lock automatically on closing (iQ-e series)
  • Emergency release from inside (iQ-e series)
  • Thicker and wider frame with patented anti-jemmy features
  • Multiple access options including a choice of manual key lock, PIN code keypad, Bluetooth or keyfob
  • Access to programming features via mobile app
  • Individually programmable PIN codes
  • Patented U-groove profile design to withstand jemmy attack
  • Patented Crimsafe Ultimate framing system with unique Screw-Clamp™ technology and clip-on protective cover
     

You can also find more here.

 

Downloads
Brochure
Crimsafe iQ Brochure

715.47 KB

Download
Brochure
Crimsafe Commercial Brochure

1.54 MB

Download
Brochure
Crimsafe Residential Apartments Brochure

1.56 MB

Download
Brochure
Crimsafe Residential Brochure

1.91 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Warehouse C, 14 Dixon St

1800 274 672
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap