Protect your family and your property with Crimsafe Classic, the new benchmark in security screens offering the renowned strength of Crimsafe, with smoother, cleaner lines.

Reinforced with the proven strength of carbon fibre, the exclusive CF6 Screw-Clamp™ bites down on the stainless steel mesh on impact with a vice-like grip. This is why Crimsafe Classic can withstand an impact that is five times stronger than the level required by the Australian Standard.

Features and benefits:

A clip-on cover, creating a sealed chamber that conceals and protects the screws – they cannot be seen or accessed by a burglar.

Fits seamlessly into any home or lifestyle

Enhancing the look of your doors and windows

Powder-coated colours or timber-look frames

High-quality finish

Heat protection - blocks up to 53% of solar heat gain through glass windows and doors

UV protection – blocks up to 62% of UV rays, helping to reduce heat and prevent fading of soft furnishings



