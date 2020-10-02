Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Crimsafe Security Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Classic Stacking Doors Crimsafe Screening Residential Home
Classic Stacking Doors Open Crimsafe Screening Residential Home
Crimsafe Classic
Crimsafe Classic Front Door Windows Closed
Crimsafe Classic Front Door Windows Open
Crimsafe Classic in Marble Black Satin
Crimsafe Classic in Pearl White Gloss
Reinforced Strength CF6 Screw-Clamp Technology
Classic Stacking Doors Crimsafe Screening Residential Home
Classic Stacking Doors Open Crimsafe Screening Residential Home
Crimsafe Classic
Crimsafe Classic Front Door Windows Closed
Crimsafe Classic Front Door Windows Open
Crimsafe Classic in Marble Black Satin
Crimsafe Classic in Pearl White Gloss
Reinforced Strength CF6 Screw-Clamp Technology

Crimsafe Classic

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2020

Protect your family and your property with Crimsafe Classic, the new benchmark in security screens offering the renowned strength of Crimsafe, with smoother, cleaner lines.

Overview
Description

Protect your family and your property with Crimsafe Classic, the new benchmark in security screens offering the renowned strength of Crimsafe, with smoother, cleaner lines.

Reinforced with the proven strength of carbon fibre, the exclusive CF6 Screw-Clamp™ bites down on the stainless steel mesh on impact with a vice-like grip. This is why Crimsafe Classic can withstand an impact that is five times stronger than the level required by the Australian Standard.

Features and benefits:

  • A clip-on cover, creating a sealed chamber that conceals and protects the screws – they cannot be seen or accessed by a burglar.
  • Fits seamlessly into any home or lifestyle
  • Enhancing the look of your doors and windows
  • Powder-coated colours or timber-look frames
  • High-quality finish
  • Heat protection - blocks up to 53% of solar heat gain through glass windows and doors
  • UV protection – blocks up to 62% of UV rays, helping to reduce heat and prevent fading of soft furnishings

You can also find more here

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Crimsafe Commercial Brochure

1.54 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Crimsafe Residential Apartments Brochure

1.56 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Crimsafe Residential Brochure

1.91 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOrmeau, QLD

PO Box 529

07 5540 7588
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap