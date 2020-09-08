CorrAssure: Corrosion prevention in commercial and multi-dwelling construction
Remedy Asset Protection has identified a gap in the general construction market where corrosion is not properly addressed in mandatory codes and standards. This can leave specifiers, certifiers, building contractors and owners unprotected when things go wrong.
Overview
RemedyAP has taken the durability lessons learned in heavy industry and packaged them into a set of systems and procedures for the general and civil construction industry to help protect everyone in the supply chain from the early onset of corrosion.
