CorrAssure: Corrosion prevention in commercial and multi-dwelling construction

Last Updated on 08 Sep 2020

Remedy Asset Protection has identified a gap in the general construction market where corrosion is not properly addressed in mandatory codes and standards. This can leave specifiers, certifiers, building contractors and owners unprotected when things go wrong.

Overview
Description

RemedyAP has taken the durability lessons learned in heavy industry and packaged them into a set of systems and procedures for the general and civil construction industry to help protect everyone in the supply chain from the early onset of corrosion.

RemedyAP has taken the durability lessons learned in heavy industry and packaged them into a set of systems and procedures for the general and civil construction industry to help protect everyone in the supply chain from the early onset of corrosion.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Commercial Office Case Study

3.20 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
CorrAssure Brochure

2.64 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Unit 4, 28 Smith St Chatswood

+61 2 9052 0896
Display AddressHobart, TAS

Level 6, Reserve Bank Building 111 Macquarie Street

+61 3 6108 9255
Display AddressDonvale, VIC

Remedy AP 27 Beckett Rd

+1300 956 054
