Last Updated on 06 Oct 2015

Covet is introducing a unique concrete overlay. This modern material possesses excellent low shrink and high strength properties. It is crafted in Australia and is not an epoxy or fibre cement blend, and because it is actual concrete it offers the inherent aesthetic of this timeless material.

Description

It is poured to a height of 12mm over a stable substrate then ground back to 10mm using conventional concrete grinding and polishing techniques. The result is a very custom floor with over 16 base colours and 18 aggregate options. A contemporary, refined and very unique concrete surface.

Covet is a Melbourne based company offering designers unique building products from Australia and Japan.

Covet Concrete Overlay Systems Brochure

Concrete Overlay Technical Overview

Altona, VIC

Covet International 2 Ginibi Drive

+613 9398 8128
