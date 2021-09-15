Complete Joinery Solutions For All Sectors
Last Updated on 15 Sep 2021
We work in partnership with our customers to deliver a service that is based on 50 years of manufacturing know-how. Types of joinery includes wall features, toilet partition systems, banquet seating, reception areas, quiet booths, planter units, wall panelling, counters and more.
Overview
Maxton Fox manufactures a wide range of joinery solutions and components for architects, designers and Tier 1 contruction companies. We work in partnership with our customers to deliver a service that is based on 50 years of manufacturing know-how.
Types of joinery includes wall features, toilet partition systems, banquet seating, reception areas, quiet booths, planter units, wall panelling, counters and more.