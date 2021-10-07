Commercial washers & dryers: Line 6000
Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021
Overview
Line 6000 will save you money, anticipate your needs, and exceed your expectations.
Our intensive research and cutting-edge product development efforts resulted into an exceptional range of products, capable of saving you money, increasing your productivity and making your operation safe, effortless and completely under control every day.
Features and benefits:
- Easier, healthier, safer: Easier, healthier, safer certified ergonomic design with a human-centered approach for an outstanding user experience.
- Trustable hygiene: Assure that your linen is effectively disinfected at every cycle for a safe result.
- Outstanding productivity: Wash and dry more laundry in less time.
- Real-time solutions: Monitor your equipment’s status from anywhere and take action to improve your business avoiding downtime.
- Long-term savings: Innovative features to save money and time, and embrace a sustainable lifestyle.