Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Electrolux Professional Logo
Electrolux Professional
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Drum Interior
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Front Loader
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Hotel Interior Chambermaid
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Towels
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Drum Interior
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Front Loader
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Hotel Interior Chambermaid
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Commercial Washers Dryers Towels

Commercial washers & dryers: Line 6000

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

Line 6000 will save you money, anticipate your needs, and exceed your expectations. Our intensive research and cutting-edge product development efforts resulted into an exceptional range of products, capable of saving you money, increasing your productivity and making your operation safe, effortless and completely under control every day.

Overview
Description

Line 6000 will save you money, anticipate your needs, and exceed your expectations.

Our intensive research and cutting-edge product development efforts resulted into an exceptional range of products, capable of saving you money, increasing your productivity and making your operation safe, effortless and completely under control every day.

Features and benefits:

  • Easier, healthier, safer: Easier, healthier, safer certified ergonomic design with a human-centered approach for an outstanding user experience.
  • Trustable hygiene: Assure that your linen is effectively disinfected at every cycle for a safe result.
  • Outstanding productivity: Wash and dry more laundry in less time.
  • Real-time solutions: Monitor your equipment’s status from anywhere and take action to improve your business avoiding downtime.
  • Long-term savings: Innovative features to save money and time, and embrace a sustainable lifestyle.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Line 6000 Washers & Dryers Brochure

7.42 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap