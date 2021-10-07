Commercial laundry for small businesses: myPRO
Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021
myPRO is the Electrolux Professional solution for small businesses in need of washers, dryers and steam ironers that are stronger and faster than standard domestic appliances.
Overview
Description
Washers, dryers and steam ironers for small businesses.
- Long life – 3 times longer*
- Superb Speed – up to 50% faster**
- Great results every time
- Maximum flexibility – thanks to professional programs
- Warranty for professional applications – according to local regulations
*Compared to domestic machines
**Washer