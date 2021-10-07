Logo
Commercial laundry for small businesses: myPRO

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

myPRO is the Electrolux Professional solution for small businesses in need of washers, dryers and steam ironers that are stronger and faster than standard domestic appliances.

Washers, dryers and steam ironers for small businesses.

  • Long life – 3 times longer*
  • Superb Speed – up to 50% faster**
  • Great results every time
  • Maximum flexibility – thanks to professional programs
  • Warranty for professional applications – according to local regulations

*Compared to domestic machines
**Washer

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
myPRO Leaflet

490.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
myPRO Steam Ironers Leaflet

453.02 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
