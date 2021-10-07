Logo
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Ironers
Electrolux Professional Line 6000 Ironers
Commercial ironers: Line 6000 hot cylinder

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

Excellence and outstanding technology make all the difference.

Overview
Description

Line 6000 Hot Cylinder Ironers

Excellence and outstanding technology make all the difference.

Features and benefits:

  • Certified ergonomics: Reducing workload, easing stress, intuitive and user friendly
  • Full flexibility: 20 solutions designed for your specific needs
  • Tried & Tested Durability: Guaranteeing consistent results without interruption
  • Optimum productivityBrilliant results with optimised staffing costs maintaining strict standards of hygiene

Front or rear delivery?

Front delivery:

  • Perfect for maximum output when space is limited
  • Perfect for small spaces
  • Designed for a wall standing installation
  • Ideal for linen, kitchen towels, pillow cases, etc.
  • Only one operator depending on the quantity of work

Rear delivery:

  • Perfect for best ergonomics and optimum workflow
  • Ergonomically designed for specialized operators. More space to work for feeding or reception of the linen
  • Optimal productivity as specialized front facing operator focuses exclusively on feeding
  • Dry linen delivered at ideal ergonomic height

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Professional Laundry Brochure

3.36 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Line 6000 Hot Cylinder Ironers Brochure

2.96 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressScoresby, VIC

Level 1, 5-7 Keith Campbell Court

03 9765 8444
