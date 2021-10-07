Commercial ironers: Line 6000 hot cylinder
Excellence and outstanding technology make all the difference.
Overview
Description
Line 6000 Hot Cylinder Ironers
Features and benefits:
- Certified ergonomics: Reducing workload, easing stress, intuitive and user friendly
- Full flexibility: 20 solutions designed for your specific needs
- Tried & Tested Durability: Guaranteeing consistent results without interruption
- Optimum productivityBrilliant results with optimised staffing costs maintaining strict standards of hygiene
Front or rear delivery?
Front delivery:
- Perfect for maximum output when space is limited
- Perfect for small spaces
- Designed for a wall standing installation
- Ideal for linen, kitchen towels, pillow cases, etc.
- Only one operator depending on the quantity of work
Rear delivery:
- Perfect for best ergonomics and optimum workflow
- Ergonomically designed for specialized operators. More space to work for feeding or reception of the linen
- Optimal productivity as specialized front facing operator focuses exclusively on feeding
- Dry linen delivered at ideal ergonomic height