Commercial energy-efficient glass solutions

Viridian has a range of energy-efficient glazing solutions to support specifiers to balance thermal comfort and compliance with occupant amenity.

PerformaTech™

PerformaTech™ balances high levels of light transmission with very low levels of solar heat gain to provide you with a brighter and more comfortable space. The PerformaTech™ range uses a high-performance coating that restricts UV and infrared radiation from passing through but importantly provides exceptional levels of natural appearance.

This range is built for commercial building applications and can be customised for specific requirements like acoustics.

Viridian ClimaTech™

Viridian ClimaTech™ is a limited range of clear or toned double-glazed units for applications which require a better performing window glass.

Viridian ClimaTech™ uses two pieces of glass, one coated with a spectrally controlled low E coating and the other an ordinary clear or toned glass.

Viridian also offers single glazed Low E options like ComfortPlus™ and EnergyTech™. For the entire range of single and double glazed energy efficient products take a look on our website.