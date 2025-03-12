Commercial building and residential insulation from Air-Cell Insulation
Last Updated on 12 Mar 2025
Air-Cell Insulation is independently certified to comply with insulation standard AS/NZS 4859.1. and supply a strong, durable, and easy to install insulation and vapour barrier in one. This insulation is only 7mm thick, and it is 100 per cent fibre free it has no occupational health and safety risks for the insulation installer or building occupier.
Overview
Insulation Solutions
Air-Cell Insulation is independently certified to comply with insulation standard AS/NZS 4859.1. and supply a strong, durable, and easy to install insulation and vapour barrier in one. This insulation is only 7mm thick, and it is 100 per cent fibre free it has no occupational health and safety risks for the insulation installer or building occupier.
Glareshield™ and Retroshield™ are suitable for application in all commercial building insulation and residential insulation. Air-Cell Insulation can be installed for roof insulation, ceiling insulation, wall insulation and underfloor insulation.
Sizes, colours and finishes of Air-Cell insulation include:
- Available with anti glare (Glareshield™)
- Uncoloured thermo reflective insulation (Retroshield™)
- Insulation available in 30 square metre rolls (1350mm x 22.25m)
Commercial Building and Residential Insulation Projects:
- Cambridge Waters (8-Stars), WA
- QMBA Housing Awards, QLD
- Toyota Spare Parts Division, Jakarta - Indonesia
- Joramco Aircraft Hangar, Ammman - Jordan
- Best Practice Industrial Warehouse (Roof Underlay), New Zealand
- Corrective Services Industries, NSW
- The Peninsula Apartments, WA
- DHL Danzas Warehouse, Auckland - New Zealand
- Mandurah Sustainable Home, WA
- Sylvia Park Shopping Centre, Auckland - New Zealand
- Subiaco Sustainable Home, WA
Contact
Head Office 25 Oherns Road1300 247 235
PO Box 23241300 247 235