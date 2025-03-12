Commercial building and residential insulation from Air-Cell Insulation

Insulation Solutions

Air-Cell Insulation is independently certified to comply with insulation standard AS/NZS 4859.1. and supply a strong, durable, and easy to install insulation and vapour barrier in one. This insulation is only 7mm thick, and it is 100 per cent fibre free it has no occupational health and safety risks for the insulation installer or building occupier.

Glareshield™ and Retroshield™ are suitable for application in all commercial building insulation and residential insulation. Air-Cell Insulation can be installed for roof insulation, ceiling insulation, wall insulation and underfloor insulation.

Sizes, colours and finishes of Air-Cell insulation include:

Available with anti glare (Glareshield™)

Uncoloured thermo reflective insulation (Retroshield™)

Insulation available in 30 square metre rolls (1350mm x 22.25m)

Commercial Building and Residential Insulation Projects: