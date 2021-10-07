Logo
Commercial barrier washers: Line 6000 Evolution

Last Updated on 07 Oct 2021

The new Line 6000 Barrier Washers prevent cross contamination providing unparalleled productivity and outstanding performances. Barrier washers guarantee the maximum hygiene at every stage of the laundry process, granting protection for your operators and guests.

Description

The new Line 6000 Barrier Washers prevent cross contamination providing unparalleled productivity and outstanding performances.

Barrier washers guarantee the maximum hygiene at every stage of the laundry process, granting protection for your operators and guests.

Germ-free hygiene without compromise

Our cutting-edge barrier systems guarantee maximum hygiene at every stage of the laundry process, providing round-the-clock peace of mind.

Your Hygiene Partner

The Electrolux Professional Hygiene Watchdog (HW) ensures full-cycle completion so that all laundry is fully washed and thoroughly decontaminated. This guarantees maximum defense against the spread of microorganisms and cross infections, keeping germs at bay and your mind at rest.

