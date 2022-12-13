Commercial and residential carpet
Last Updated on 13 Dec 2022
Midas Floors provide a range of premium solution dyed nylon carpet tiles suitable for all commercial applications. This elegant tufted tile range is designed using textural vertical and horizontal stripes in a pattern which adds style to a modern contemporary interior.
Overview
Midas Floors provide a range of premium solution dyed nylon carpet tiles suitable for all commercial applications.
This elegant tufted tile range is designed using textural vertical and horizontal stripes in a pattern which adds style to a modern contemporary interior. It is engineered for heavy commercial areas and is manufactured using colourfast stainproof SDX and the NexBac dimensionally stable backing system. The product conforms with the coveted Global Greentag Scheme.
Carpet - 4m wide rolls
- 100% Premium Solution Dyed Nylon
- Tufted Cut Pile Carpet
- Width: 4m
- Pile Height: 11.0mm (±0.5mm)
- Backing: Action Fleece
- Commercial and Residential Extra Heavy (Including Stairs)