Midas Carpet
Midas Carpet Beachy
Midas Carpet Dog
Midas Carpet Lounge Area
Midas Carpet With Velvet and Wool
Midas Floors Carpet
Midas Floors Carpet Close Up
Midas Floors Carpet Dark
Midas Floors Carpet Dining
Midas Floors Carpet Grey
Commercial and residential carpet

Last Updated on 13 Dec 2022

Midas Floors provide a range of premium solution dyed nylon carpet tiles suitable for all commercial applications. This elegant tufted tile range is designed using textural vertical and horizontal stripes in a pattern which adds style to a modern contemporary interior.

Overview
Description

Midas Floors provide a range of premium solution dyed nylon carpet tiles suitable for all commercial applications.

This elegant tufted tile range is designed using textural vertical and horizontal stripes in a pattern which adds style to a modern contemporary interior. It is engineered for heavy commercial areas and is manufactured using colourfast stainproof SDX and the NexBac dimensionally stable backing system. The product conforms with the coveted Global Greentag Scheme.

Carpet - 4m wide rolls

  • 100% Premium Solution Dyed Nylon
  • Tufted Cut Pile Carpet
  • Width: 4m
  • Pile Height: 11.0mm (±0.5mm)
  • Backing: Action Fleece
  • Commercial and Residential Extra Heavy (Including Stairs)

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Carpet

12.94 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGladesville, NSW

Ground Floor 42 Buffalo Road

1300 064 327
