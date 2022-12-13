Commercial and residential carpet

Midas Floors provide a range of premium solution dyed nylon carpet tiles suitable for all commercial applications.

This elegant tufted tile range is designed using textural vertical and horizontal stripes in a pattern which adds style to a modern contemporary interior. It is engineered for heavy commercial areas and is manufactured using colourfast stainproof SDX and the NexBac dimensionally stable backing system. The product conforms with the coveted Global Greentag Scheme.

Carpet - 4m wide rolls