CM2 Wall Light by Rotaliana
Last Updated on 18 Feb 2022
Overview
Description
Just 2 centimeters thick, the CM2 Wall Light features a sleek profile ideal for contemporary lighting applications. An embeded super-flat electronic chip controls an LED card provides wide spread indirect light upwards and downwards. Available in two sizes in a variety of finishes.