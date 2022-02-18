Logo
CM2 Wall Light by Rotaliana

Last Updated on 18 Feb 2022

Just 2 centimeters thick, the CM2 Wall Light features a sleek profile ideal for contemporary lighting applications. An embeded super-flat electronic chip controls an LED card provides wide spread indirect light upwards and downwards. Available in two sizes in a variety of finishes.

Description

Contact
Melbourne, VIC

12 Thomas St Yarraville

03 9690 4155
Let’s connect!

