Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Gosford Quarries
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Gosford Quarries Cladding Commercial Building
Gosford Quarries Cladding Escalator
Gosford Quarries Cladding Exterior Wall
Gosford Quarries Cladding House Exterior Wall
Gosford Quarries Cladding House Foundation Cladding
Gosford Quarries Cladding House Garden
Gosford Quarries Cladding Pillar
Gosford Quarries Cladding Stair
Gosford Quarries Cladding Commercial Building
Gosford Quarries Cladding Escalator
Gosford Quarries Cladding Exterior Wall
Gosford Quarries Cladding House Exterior Wall
Gosford Quarries Cladding House Foundation Cladding
Gosford Quarries Cladding House Garden
Gosford Quarries Cladding Pillar
Gosford Quarries Cladding Stair

Cladding

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2024

Sandstone cladding involves using a thin veneer of sandstone to cover a building's interior or exterior walls. Sandstone is prized for its warm, earthy colours and distinct textures, making it a favoured option for various architectural styles. At Gosford Quarries our extensive range of colours and finishes will entice the most astute of investors.

Overview
Description

Sandstone cladding involves using a thin veneer of sandstone to cover a building's interior or exterior walls. Sandstone is prized for its warm, earthy colours and distinct textures, making it a favoured option for various architectural styles.

At Gosford Quarries our extensive range of colours and finishes will entice the most astute of investors. Our investment in the latest state-of-the-art CNC technology has enabled us to create the most intricate and bespoke profiled, curved and artistic cladding the nation has ever seen.

Nothing adds warmth and character to a wall more than the beauty of natural Australian Sandstone. Australian sandstone is famously durable and is also functionally fire-resistant, making it an ideal cladding material, particularly in commercial builds.

Australian Sandstone cladding is completely customisable and comes in a variety of textures, colours and sizes suitable for commercial, residential, heritage and landscaping projects.

Some popular textural finish cladding options include:

  • Rockface
  • Hydrasplit
  • Ballast
  • Diamond Sawn
  • Gangsawn & Bush-hammered
  • Sparrow Pecked & Convict Picked
  • Honed
  • Curved cladding
  • Custom Profiled and CNC Sandstone Cladding

Gosford Quarries proudly own a fleet of the most sophisticated sandstone processing machines and Technology in the southern hemisphere. With technological advances comes endless design possibilities. Our team have been responsible for executing some of the most intricate cladding designs in the country including fluted curved and profiled cladding for columns at 333 George Street, the intricate sandstone mural at 200 George St, the curved elliptical columns at the newly opened Paramatta Square and Barangaroo Metro Station. Our team of experts are there to guide you every step of the way and can make recommendations about sizes and thicknesses of cladding product for each project’s applications.

Contact
Office AddressSomersby, NSW

70 Quarry Rd

(02) 4340 3000
Office AddressTerrey Hills, NSW

301 Mona Vale Road,

(02) 8585 8282
Office AddressBeaudesert, QLD

1812 Beaudesert-Boonah Road

(03) 9558 2283
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap