Sandstone cladding involves using a thin veneer of sandstone to cover a building's interior or exterior walls. Sandstone is prized for its warm, earthy colours and distinct textures, making it a favoured option for various architectural styles.

At Gosford Quarries our extensive range of colours and finishes will entice the most astute of investors. Our investment in the latest state-of-the-art CNC technology has enabled us to create the most intricate and bespoke profiled, curved and artistic cladding the nation has ever seen.

Nothing adds warmth and character to a wall more than the beauty of natural Australian Sandstone. Australian sandstone is famously durable and is also functionally fire-resistant, making it an ideal cladding material, particularly in commercial builds.

Australian Sandstone cladding is completely customisable and comes in a variety of textures, colours and sizes suitable for commercial, residential, heritage and landscaping projects.

Some popular textural finish cladding options include:

Rockface

Hydrasplit

Ballast

Diamond Sawn

Gangsawn & Bush-hammered

Sparrow Pecked & Convict Picked

Honed

Curved cladding

Custom Profiled and CNC Sandstone Cladding



Gosford Quarries proudly own a fleet of the most sophisticated sandstone processing machines and Technology in the southern hemisphere. With technological advances comes endless design possibilities. Our team have been responsible for executing some of the most intricate cladding designs in the country including fluted curved and profiled cladding for columns at 333 George Street, the intricate sandstone mural at 200 George St, the curved elliptical columns at the newly opened Paramatta Square and Barangaroo Metro Station. Our team of experts are there to guide you every step of the way and can make recommendations about sizes and thicknesses of cladding product for each project’s applications.