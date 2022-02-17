Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Direct Lifts-Logo-2020
Direct Lifts Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Direct Lifts Australia Domestic Lift Penthouse
Direct Lifts Residential Lift
Flex Column Office Lifts
Home Lift Cibes Study Room
HomeLlift Cibes Panoramic Shaft by Directlifts
Direct Lifts Australia Domestic Lift Penthouse
Direct Lifts Residential Lift
Flex Column Office Lifts
Home Lift Cibes Study Room
HomeLlift Cibes Panoramic Shaft by Directlifts

Cibes home elevator: Timeless Scandinavian design

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2022

The lift combines timeless Scandinavian design, intuitive function and natural materials to blend in seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.

Overview
Description

The lift combines timeless Scandinavian design, intuitive function and natural materials to blend in seamlessly with your home and lifestyle. (Ergonomic Handrail)

Intuitive home lift design

The Cibes Air residential lift is a space-saving, modular home lift solution, which is much faster and easier to install than a conventional lift.

  • Available in 11 platform sizes
  • Reduced work & building costs
  • Minimal interruption of your daily life

Great design freedom

The great choice of colours and materials makes it easy to tailor the design of the Cibes Air residential lift to your taste and unique sense of style.

  • Design with wood, fabric and metal
  • Close to 300 different colours
  • Lift shaft with panoramic glazing

Unique home lift

The Cibes Air residential lift offers you the freedom to create a bespoke lift design, adding beauty, comfort and value to your home.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
C1 Lifestyle Brochure

3.70 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cibes A4000 Simple Brochure

1.90 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cibes Air Brochure

3.93 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

NSW Office Unit8/20-28 Ricketty St. Mascot

1300 240 298
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

QLD Office 43 Telford St

1300 240 298
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap