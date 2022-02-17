Cibes home elevator: Timeless Scandinavian design
The lift combines timeless Scandinavian design, intuitive function and natural materials to blend in seamlessly with your home and lifestyle.
Overview
Intuitive home lift design
The Cibes Air residential lift is a space-saving, modular home lift solution, which is much faster and easier to install than a conventional lift.
- Available in 11 platform sizes
- Reduced work & building costs
- Minimal interruption of your daily life
Great design freedom
The great choice of colours and materials makes it easy to tailor the design of the Cibes Air residential lift to your taste and unique sense of style.
- Design with wood, fabric and metal
- Close to 300 different colours
- Lift shaft with panoramic glazing
Unique home lift
The Cibes Air residential lift offers you the freedom to create a bespoke lift design, adding beauty, comfort and value to your home.
