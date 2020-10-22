Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Style Timber Floor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
American Walnut Detailed Image
American Walnut Flooring
American Walnut Flooring Commercial Interior
American Walnut Flooring Open Plan Room
Renascent Wanda George Street Wooden Flooring Modern Kitchen Interior
American Walnut Detailed Image
American Walnut Flooring
American Walnut Flooring Commercial Interior
American Walnut Flooring Open Plan Room
Renascent Wanda George Street Wooden Flooring Modern Kitchen Interior

Chevron Muse Collection

Last Updated on 22 Oct 2020

Chevron flooring patterns have long been associated with elegance and prestige. In the 1600's this pattern became an integral part of the most distinguished homes and stately architecture. Different to Herringbone, designed with full boards, the Chevron pattern is designed with boards cut at an angle.

Overview
Description

Chevron flooring patterns have long been associated with elegance and prestige. In the 1600's this pattern became an integral part of the most distinguished homes and stately architecture.

Different to Herringbone, designed with full boards, the Chevron pattern is designed with boards cut at an angle. It has a stunning appearance, with its beautiful "V" shaped parquetry.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Style Timber Floor E-Catalog

2.86 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Shop 1/133 Botany Rd Waterloo

02 8094 8859
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap