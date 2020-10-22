Chevron Muse Collection
Last Updated on 22 Oct 2020
Chevron flooring patterns have long been associated with elegance and prestige. In the 1600's this pattern became an integral part of the most distinguished homes and stately architecture. Different to Herringbone, designed with full boards, the Chevron pattern is designed with boards cut at an angle.
Overview
Chevron flooring patterns have long been associated with elegance and prestige. In the 1600's this pattern became an integral part of the most distinguished homes and stately architecture.
Different to Herringbone, designed with full boards, the Chevron pattern is designed with boards cut at an angle. It has a stunning appearance, with its beautiful "V" shaped parquetry.