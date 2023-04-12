Charging Lockers by Hi Tech Lockers are the perfect way to provide the highest user experience. Our charging lockers are equipped with GPOS or USB charging ports and come in sizes suitable for laptops, tablets and phones. Take the stress out of your end of trip or locker-room upgrade. Our charging lockers are softwired, meaning you can just plug them into a wall socket and start using them.

All electronics are fitted with safety overload switches and are sourced from Australian supplies that meet the most stringent safety standards.

Charging Locker features:

Australian Made from heavy gauge steel. 100% Bluescope steel with up to 20% recycled materials.

Your choice of GPO (standard Australian powerpoints), dual USB A or USB A & C per compartment

Compliant with AS/NZS61535. 1:2003 and AS/NZS 3112:2011

Softwired, ready for plug and play functionality. Can be supplied as hardwired on request.

A wide range of designer perforation patterns and louvre options.

Welded frame provides strength and stability.

Exceptional colour range with hundreds of possible configurations.

Supplied fully assembled.

Rear skirting to conceal cabling while providing easy service-access.

Front, rear and top perforations for passive ventilation.

Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty on steel and 1 year on electronic components.



Locking

The standard locking options are key cam with optional master key, or provision for padlock. However, we specialise in a wide range of locking solutions including:

Mechanical dial locks, both public and single user access

Digital code locks, both public and single user access

Countdown timers, Timeclock and Calendar based unlocking

Remote Allocation locking

RFID smartcard

Coin locking

Bilock high-security locking



Keep your staff, patron or student devices charged while securely stored away. Call Hi Tech Lockers today to discuss your requirements!