Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Style Timber Floor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Style Timber Chalet Flooring Dark Wood Residential Living Room Interior
Style Timber Chalet Flooring Dark Wood Residential Living Room Interior

Chalet Collection

Last Updated on 21 Oct 2020

Old world tradition meets today’s trend. Random widths and lengths are a European trend creating a very unique statement. Historically, random plank sizes came about in order to utilise the cut of the tree in the most efficient way possible.

Overview
Description

Old world tradition meets today’s trend. Random widths and lengths are a European trend creating a very unique statement. Historically, random plank sizes came about in order to utilise the cut of the tree in the most efficient way possible.

Today, these random widths have been adapted to create extremely contemporary floors with a natural and authentic feel.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Style Timber Floor E-Catalog

2.86 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Shop 1/133 Botany Rd Waterloo

02 8094 8859
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap