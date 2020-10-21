Chalet Collection
Old world tradition meets today’s trend. Random widths and lengths are a European trend creating a very unique statement. Historically, random plank sizes came about in order to utilise the cut of the tree in the most efficient way possible.
Today, these random widths have been adapted to create extremely contemporary floors with a natural and authentic feel.