Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Architectural Solutions Logo
Stratco
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Stratco-CGI16mm-Merced-College
Stratco-CGI16mm-Stadium
Stratco-CGI16mm-Residential
Stratco-CGI16mm-Gallery
Stratco-CGI16mm-Backyard
Stratco-CGI16mm-Merced-College
Stratco-CGI16mm-Stadium
Stratco-CGI16mm-Residential
Stratco-CGI16mm-Gallery
Stratco-CGI16mm-Backyard
|

CGI 16mm Pre Curving

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

Concave, convex curves; bullnose roofs or barrel vaulting in either concave or convex arrangements – it’s all possible with this profile. Factory pre-curving gives you precision for complex designs that complements modern and traditional styles. 

  • Product checkLong spanning.
  • Product checkCan be used for roofing or walling.
  • Product checkAustralian Made.
Overview
Description

Achieve a variety of forms with Stratco’s CGI 16mm Pre Curving sheets. 

With Stratco’s pre-curved CGI 16mm corrugated, your project benefits from a more precise, uniform and controlled final curvature, which ultimately saves time, minimises waste and ensures a smoother surface on the finished product. 

We also manufacture curved flashings to perfectly complement these curved profiles, ensuring complete weather protection and architectural integrity at all transitions and junctions.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours and Zincalume®.

Specifications

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025

  • Cover Width: 762mm
  • Rib Height: 16mm
  • Minimum Roof Pitch: 5°
Contact
Display AddressGepps Cross, SA

125 Cavan Road

08 8349 5559
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap