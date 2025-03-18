Achieve a variety of forms with Stratco’s CGI 16mm Pre Curving sheets.

With Stratco’s pre-curved CGI 16mm corrugated, your project benefits from a more precise, uniform and controlled final curvature, which ultimately saves time, minimises waste and ensures a smoother surface on the finished product.

We also manufacture curved flashings to perfectly complement these curved profiles, ensuring complete weather protection and architectural integrity at all transitions and junctions.

Available in COLORBOND® standard colours and Zincalume®.