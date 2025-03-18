CGI 16mm Pre Curving
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2025
Concave, convex curves; bullnose roofs or barrel vaulting in either concave or convex arrangements – it’s all possible with this profile. Factory pre-curving gives you precision for complex designs that complements modern and traditional styles.
- Long spanning.
- Can be used for roofing or walling.
- Australian Made.
Overview
Achieve a variety of forms with Stratco’s CGI 16mm Pre Curving sheets.
With Stratco’s pre-curved CGI 16mm corrugated, your project benefits from a more precise, uniform and controlled final curvature, which ultimately saves time, minimises waste and ensures a smoother surface on the finished product.
We also manufacture curved flashings to perfectly complement these curved profiles, ensuring complete weather protection and architectural integrity at all transitions and junctions.
Available in COLORBOND® standard colours and Zincalume®.
- Cover Width: 762mm
- Rib Height: 16mm
- Minimum Roof Pitch: 5°