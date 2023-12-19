Ceramic Tile Underlay

Innova™ Ceramic Tile Floor Underlay is a specially-formulated fibre cement sheet. It’s designed as a stable substrate for slate and ceramic floor tiles, so you can install ceramic tile floor underlay over new or existing timber floorboards, plywood or particleboard flooring.

In dry areas, apply directly to Innova™ Ceramic Tile Floor Underlay for an impervious, easily-cleaned surface. In wet areas and anywhere subject to accidental flooding or watersplash, install a waterproof membrane between the underlay and your tiling.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Ceramic Tile Floor Underlay: