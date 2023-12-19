Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Innova Logo
Innova™
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Innova� Ceramic Tile Underlay
Innova� Ceramic Tile Underlay

Ceramic Tile Underlay

Last Updated on 19 Dec 2023

Innova™ Cement Ceramic Tile Floor Underlay is a specially-formulated fibre cement sheet. It’s designed as a stable substrate for slate and ceramic floor tiles, so you can install ceramic tile floor underlay over new or existing timber floorboards, plywood or particleboard flooring.

Overview
Description

Innova™ Ceramic Tile Floor Underlay is a specially-formulated fibre cement sheet. It’s designed as a stable substrate for slate and ceramic floor tiles, so you can install ceramic tile floor underlay over new or existing timber floorboards, plywood or particleboard flooring.

In dry areas, apply directly to Innova™ Ceramic Tile Floor Underlay for an impervious, easily-cleaned surface. In wet areas and anywhere subject to accidental flooding or watersplash, install a waterproof membrane between the underlay and your tiling.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Ceramic Tile Floor Underlay:

  • Specially-manufactured fibre cement sheet
  • Excellent substrate for floor tiles, both slate and ceramic
  • For dry and wet areas (see above)
  • Can be applied to both new and existing timber floorboards, plywood or particleboard

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Ceramic Tile Underlay Brochure

3.70 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap