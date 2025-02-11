Cemintel® Territory™ range

Cemintel Territory is a prefinished cladding system that simulates materials such as stone, timber, concrete, metal, and smooth render.

Territory cladding is a 16mm thick cement bonded fibrous wood particle panel that is pressed with surface textures and finished with a high quality paint and UV coating. Panels are 3030mm in length, with an effective cover width of 455mm, and connect seamlessly into each other via a tongue and groove profile.

Territory cladding panels are supported by a proprietary concealed fixing system that enables the panels to be installed on masonry, timber and steel frames, either horizontally or vertically, externally or internally, on both residential and commercial buildings.

Features: