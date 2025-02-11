Cemintel® Territory™ range
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025
Cemintel Territory is a prefinished cladding system that simulates materials such as stone, timber, concrete, metal, and smooth render. Territory cladding panels are supported by a proprietary concealed fixing system that enables the panels to be installed on masonry, timber and steel frames, either horizontally or vertically, externally or internally, on both residential and commercial buildings.
Overview
Territory cladding is a 16mm thick cement bonded fibrous wood particle panel that is pressed with surface textures and finished with a high quality paint and UV coating. Panels are 3030mm in length, with an effective cover width of 455mm, and connect seamlessly into each other via a tongue and groove profile.
Features:
- CodeMark Certified CM30048
- Fire tested to AS5113
- Classified as non-combustible (NCC DTS)
- Resistant to bushfire attack level 40 (BAL 40)
- Group Number 1 (internal lining) AS5637.1/ISO9705
- Prefinished with texture, colour and pattern
- Minimal ongoing maintenance
- Protection against UV damage and colour fade
- Proprietary concealed fixing system
- Ventilated cavity for effective moisture management
- Compatible with Surround and Barestone
- Integrates easily into mixed façade systems such as Hebel
- System including preformed corners and colour-match sealants
- Backed by CSR, the name behind some of the most trusted brands in Australia