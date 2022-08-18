Logo
Cemintel® Street Style™ range
CSR Cemintel EdgeTM York V Groove Cladding
CSR Cemintel Scarborough Weatherboard
CSR Cemintel Street Style
CSR Cemintel Street Style Apartment External Wall
CSR Cemintel Street Style Kitchen Table Aspect Internal
CSR Cemintel Street Style KK House Kitchen
Saltwater Social Club Byron Bay Edge Bond
Saltwater Social Club Byron Bay Edge Bond Fireplace
Cemintel® Street Style™ range

Last Updated on 18 Aug 2022

The Street Style™ collection brings together new and classic fibre cement cladding and weatherboard products to create the next generation of distinctly Australian homes. The collection gives homeowners the materials required to create their own individual statement that will stand the test of time in terms of both style and craftsmanship.

There are four distinct styles in the collection:

There are four distinct styles in the collection:

  • Balmoral - timeless, tailored tradition – a modern take on weatherboard.
  • Edge - a modern and relaxed cladding option with broad street appeal.
  • Simpleline – a modern panel providing a clean and simple aesthetic
  • Mosaic – dramatic and edgy, ideal for a home that demands attention

Features:

  • Pre-primed, external, vertical cladding, with sharp grooves
  • Grooves are sharp, clean and ready to paint
  • Ship-lap joint runs along long edge, allowing frame movement and avoiding joint cracking
  • Creative pairing with entire Cemintel® range
  • Speedy construction with a direct fix method that saves space
  • Can also be installed on a cavity system

Cemintel Street Style Brochure

19.00 MB

Download
Wetherill Park, NSW

376 Victoria St

1300 236 468
