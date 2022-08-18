Cemintel® Street Style™ range
Last Updated on 18 Aug 2022
The Street Style™ collection brings together new and classic fibre cement cladding and weatherboard products to create the next generation of distinctly Australian homes. The collection gives homeowners the materials required to create their own individual statement that will stand the test of time in terms of both style and craftsmanship.
Overview
The Street Style™ collection brings together new and classic fibre cement cladding and weatherboard products to create the next generation of distinctly Australian homes. The collection gives homeowners the materials required to create their own individual statement that will stand the test of time in terms of both style and craftsmanship.
There are four distinct styles in the collection:
- Balmoral - timeless, tailored tradition – a modern take on weatherboard.
- Edge - a modern and relaxed cladding option with broad street appeal.
- Simpleline – a modern panel providing a clean and simple aesthetic
- Mosaic – dramatic and edgy, ideal for a home that demands attention
Features:
- Pre-primed, external, vertical cladding, with sharp grooves
- Grooves are sharp, clean and ready to paint
- Ship-lap joint runs along long edge, allowing frame movement and avoiding joint cracking
- Creative pairing with entire Cemintel® range
- Speedy construction with a direct fix method that saves space
- Can also be installed on a cavity system