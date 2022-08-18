Cemintel® Street Style™ range

The Street Style™ collection brings together new and classic fibre cement cladding and weatherboard products to create the next generation of distinctly Australian homes. The collection gives homeowners the materials required to create their own individual statement that will stand the test of time in terms of both style and craftsmanship.

There are four distinct styles in the collection:

Balmoral - timeless, tailored tradition – a modern take on weatherboard.

Edge - a modern and relaxed cladding option with broad street appeal.

Simpleline – a modern panel providing a clean and simple aesthetic

Mosaic – dramatic and edgy, ideal for a home that demands attention



Features: