|

Cemintel Constructafloor™ for Lightweight Fibre Cement Flooring

Last Updated on 01 Sep 2014

Designed for residential and transportable segments, Cemintel Constructafloor™ is an advanced lightweight fibre cement structural flooring product.

Overview
Description

CSR Cemintel™ provides a wide range of lightweight solutions to meet the needs of the modern building industry as well as resources to help create and construct residential and commercial buildings. Designed for use in the residential and transportable segments, Cemintel Constructafloor™ is an advanced lightweight fibre cement structural flooring product.

Cemintel Constructafloor™ provides protection against moisture in all areas of the home and is available in two sheet types

  • Available in a standard interior board and a mesh reinforced exterior product for decks and balconies
  • Sealed on all sides to resist moisture damage
  • Membrane only required in areas in proximity to showers and baths
  • Exterior product manufactured with a mesh reinforcement

Cemintel Constructafloor™ incorporates a tongue and groove which is compatible with 19mm timber sheet flooring

  • Can be gun nailed, no need for pre-drilling and screwing
  • Available in 900mm x 1800mm and 600mm x 2700mm sizes
  • 900mm x 1800mm size is easy to transport and handle
  • Suitable for a wide range of applications

Cemintel Constructafloor™ can be used for all residential flooring applications including bathrooms, laundries, decks and balconies.

