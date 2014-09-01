CSR Cemintel™ provides a wide range of lightweight solutions to meet the needs of the modern building industry as well as resources to help create and construct residential and commercial buildings. Designed for use in the residential and transportable segments, Cemintel Constructafloor™ is an advanced lightweight fibre cement structural flooring product.

Cemintel Constructafloor™ provides protection against moisture in all areas of the home and is available in two sheet types

Available in a standard interior board and a mesh reinforced exterior product for decks and balconies

Sealed on all sides to resist moisture damage

Membrane only required in areas in proximity to showers and baths

Exterior product manufactured with a mesh reinforcement

Cemintel Constructafloor™ incorporates a tongue and groove which is compatible with 19mm timber sheet flooring

Can be gun nailed, no need for pre-drilling and screwing

Available in 900mm x 1800mm and 600mm x 2700mm sizes

900mm x 1800mm size is easy to transport and handle

Suitable for a wide range of applications

Cemintel Constructafloor™ can be used for all residential flooring applications including bathrooms, laundries, decks and balconies.