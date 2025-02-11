Cemintel® Barestone™ range: Natural choice for a raw concrete look.
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025
Cemintel® Barestone™ panels are prefinished, square edged cladding that provide a natural mottled concrete finish. Available in four styles; Original, Ash, Lunar and Graphite, Barestone is manufactured right here in Australia in 9mm dense panels with superior resistance, strength and durability for residential and commercial applications.
Overview
Barestone panels can be installed on steel or timber stud framing, masonry/concrete, or on timber battens either horizontally or vertically, externally, or internally. External panels are secured with either screws or colour matched rivets when fixing to steel framing, and colour matched screws when fixing to timber framing. For internal applications, Barestone panels are supported by a concealed fixing system.
Features and Benefits
- CodeMark Certified CM20198. Australian made prefinished, compressed fibre cement cladding.
- Panels can be used whenever a non-combustible material is required by NCC2022 Clause C2D10 (6)(d) [NCC2019: C1.9 (e)(iv)].
- Resistant to bushfire attack level 40 (BAL 40) for external walls.
- Group Number 1 for internal lining in accordance with AS 5637.1:2015/AS ISO 9705:2003.
- Can be installed horizontally or vertically onto steel or timber stud framing, or masonry/concrete.
- Can be cut to different shapes and sizes for dramatic design effect.
- Dense 9mm panel offers superior resistance, strength, and durability.
- Concealed fixing system for internal applications.
- Minimal ongoing maintenance and long-lasting protection against UV damage.
- Uses the proven and versatile ExpressWall® top hat fixing system, a pressure equalised ventilated cavity system that is easy to install and delivers a high weather performance solution.
- Compatible with other Cemintel prefinished cladding systems including Territory and Surround.
- Integrates easily into mixed façade systems that use concrete, brick, or AAC such as Hebel.