Casper Cloaking Film Commercial Office Meeting Space
Casper Cloaking Film Commercial Office Presentation
Casper Cloaking Film Private Meeting Room
Casper Cloaking Film Showcase Private Commercial Office

Casper Cloaking Film

Last Updated on 18 Mar 2021

An architectural film for internal glass partitions designed to obscure digital screens from outside view, while room attendees can work collaboratively and confidentiality.

Description

Where confidential information stays private.

Cloaking Film

An architectural film for internal glass partitions designed to obscure digital screens from outside view, while room attendees can work collaboratively and confidentiality.

This subtle material masks windows for privacy of digital information without boxy, space-reducing walls. Cloaking film is the buffer that allows the design advantage and practicality of glass-enclosed rooms.

