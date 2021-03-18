Casper Cloaking Film
Last Updated on 18 Mar 2021
An architectural film for internal glass partitions designed to obscure digital screens from outside view, while room attendees can work collaboratively and confidentiality.
Overview
Where confidential information stays private.
Cloaking Film
This subtle material masks windows for privacy of digital information without boxy, space-reducing walls. Cloaking film is the buffer that allows the design advantage and practicality of glass-enclosed rooms.
Contact
Paragon NSW (Formerly Sunscreen) 48 Hotham Parade1800 720 876
Paragon VIC (Formerly SolarX) 9/28-32 Ricketts Road1800 720 876
Paragon WA (Formally DMS) Unit1/40 Collingwood St1800 720 876