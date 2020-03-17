Logo
Autex Cascade Grey Acoustic Panel Cut Out Pattern
Autex Cascade Hanging Acoustic Panel Office Interior
Autex Cascade Red Patterned Cut Out Acoustic Paneling
Autex Cascade Yellow Acoustic Hanging Panels
Cascade™

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2020

Creating calm amongst chaos with Cascade™ hanging screens. Cascade™ is a collection of acoustic hanging screens that can be suspended or fixed to ceiling space. Cascade™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Overview
Description

Creating calm amongst chaos with Cascade™ hanging screens.

Cascade™ is a collection of acoustic hanging screens that can be suspended or fixed to ceiling space.

Key features and benefits:

  • Delivers excellent acoustic performance
  • A complete system, simple to install straight out of the box
  • Customisable for limitless branding and design options through in-house cutting

Cascade™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Key specifications

  • Sabin: Screens 1.7 sabins per unit, Folding and Expanding Screens 2.25 sabins per unit Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Size: 1200 mm x 2400 mm - Expanding Screens increase by 100% when fully expanded
  • Thickness: 12 mm
  • Product Placement: Wall and screens
  • Form: Panel
  • Install method: Suspend, direct fix or combination
  • Application: Open Plan Offices, Meeting/VC Rooms, Hotel Lobbies and Foyers, Restaurant and Bars, Exhibition Spaces

EXPANDING AND FOLDING PANEL PATENT
US Patent 10,184,249 | GB Patent 2,547,530 | NZ Patent app 727634 | AU Patent app 2016273959

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Cascade™ Lookbook

17.16 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
