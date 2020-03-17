Creating calm amongst chaos with Cascade™ hanging screens.

Cascade™ is a collection of acoustic hanging screens that can be suspended or fixed to ceiling space.

Key features and benefits:

Delivers excellent acoustic performance

A complete system, simple to install straight out of the box

Customisable for limitless branding and design options through in-house cutting

Cascade™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.

Key specifications

Sabin: Screens 1.7 sabins per unit, Folding and Expanding Screens 2.25 sabins per unit Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)

Size: 1200 mm x 2400 mm - Expanding Screens increase by 100% when fully expanded

Thickness: 12 mm

Product Placement: Wall and screens

Form: Panel

Install method: Suspend, direct fix or combination

Application: Open Plan Offices, Meeting/VC Rooms, Hotel Lobbies and Foyers, Restaurant and Bars, Exhibition Spaces

EXPANDING AND FOLDING PANEL PATENT

US Patent 10,184,249 | GB Patent 2,547,530 | NZ Patent app 727634 | AU Patent app 2016273959