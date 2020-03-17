Cascade™
Last Updated on 17 Mar 2020
Cascade™ is a collection of acoustic hanging screens that can be suspended or fixed to ceiling space. Cascade™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.
Overview
Creating calm amongst chaos with Cascade™ hanging screens.
Cascade™ is a collection of acoustic hanging screens that can be suspended or fixed to ceiling space.
Key features and benefits:
- Delivers excellent acoustic performance
- A complete system, simple to install straight out of the box
- Customisable for limitless branding and design options through in-house cutting
Cascade™ is a product made from Autex Cube™ as the base material. Cube is Declare℠ certified to be Red List free.
Key specifications
- Sabin: Screens 1.7 sabins per unit, Folding and Expanding Screens 2.25 sabins per unit Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Size: 1200 mm x 2400 mm - Expanding Screens increase by 100% when fully expanded
- Thickness: 12 mm
- Product Placement: Wall and screens
- Form: Panel
- Install method: Suspend, direct fix or combination
- Application: Open Plan Offices, Meeting/VC Rooms, Hotel Lobbies and Foyers, Restaurant and Bars, Exhibition Spaces
EXPANDING AND FOLDING PANEL PATENT
US Patent 10,184,249 | GB Patent 2,547,530 | NZ Patent app 727634 | AU Patent app 2016273959
Downloads
