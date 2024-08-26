Logo
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Building Curved Profiled Scroll
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Cantilever Beam
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Construction Site
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Decorative Facade
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Decorative Wall
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Heritage
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Production
Gosford Quarries Carving Profiling Victorian Commercial Building Facade
Carving & profiling

Last Updated on 26 Aug 2024

Sandstone carving and profiling are the processes of shaping and sculpting sandstone to create decorative or functional pieces along with bespoke and artistic cladding. Gosford quarries are the leaders in sandstone processing and have the largest fleet of machinery and state-of-the-art CNC robotic technology in Australia.

Sandstone carving and profiling are the processes of shaping and sculpting sandstone to create decorative or functional pieces along with bespoke and artistic cladding.

Gosford quarries are the leaders in sandstone processing and have the largest fleet of machinery and state-of-the-art CNC robotic technology in Australia. Our constant investment in technology has allowed us to become the experts in profiling the most intricate and detailed projects.

Our team have been responsible for executing some of the most intricate cladding and profiled designs in the country including fluted curved and profiled cladding for columns at 333 George Street, the intricate sandstone mural at 200 George St and the curved elliptical columns at the newly opened Paramatta Square.

Sandstone's natural beauty and versatility make it a popular choice for carving and profiling and with Gosford Quarries’ technological advances, come endless design possibilities.

