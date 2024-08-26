Capping & coping

Capping is both a functional and aesthetic addition to any wall, adding a visual sign of completion to walls, piers, columns and garden edges. The function of capping is to prevent water damage to the wall façade by overhanging and allowing water to runoff the edge of the stone.

Gosford Quarries offer a variety of sandstone capping such as Rockfaced, Hydra-split, Bullnose and Pencil rounded Capping but also offer more bespoke options such as Pyramid capping, Profiled and other custom edge capping stones. There are limitless opportunities to create bespoke capping styles in sandstone for heritage, modern or classic project styles.

As a local supplier, we pride ourselves on customisability of materials, exceptional quality and fast turnaround times.