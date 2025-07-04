Logo
Camaro flooring collection: Luxury at its finest

Camaro LVT offers durable, stylish timber-look planks and realistic stone, marble, and concrete designs. Featuring a easy-clean PUR surface, it’s suitable for homes and light commercial use, Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable, and phthalate-free.

  • Product checkWood, parquet & stone designs
  • Product checkMultiple plank & tile sizes
  • Product checkInlay accessories available
  • Product checkLow VOC emissions
  • Product checkLight commercial & residential interiors
  • Type of floorcovering: Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)
  • Formats: Tile; Plank:
  • Plank sizes: 101.6mm x 914.4mm; 152.4mm x 914.4mm; 152.4mm x 1219.2mm; 184.2mm x 1219.2mm; 76.2mm x 228.6mm; 76.2mm x 457.2mm
  • Tile sizes: 304.8mm x 304.8mm; 304.8mm x 609.6mm
  • Gauge: 2.0mm
  • Wear layer: 0.3mm
  • Total weight: 3600 g/m²
  • Finish: PUR
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

101 Prosperity Way

1800 777 425
