Camaro flooring collection: Luxury at its finest
Camaro LVT offers durable, stylish timber-look planks and realistic stone, marble, and concrete designs. Featuring a easy-clean PUR surface, it’s suitable for homes and light commercial use, Silver GreenTag certified, 100% recyclable, and phthalate-free.
- Wood, parquet & stone designs
- Multiple plank & tile sizes
- Inlay accessories available
- Low VOC emissions
- Light commercial & residential interiors
Overview
Description
Specifications
Last Updated on 04 Jul 2025
- Type of floorcovering: Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)
- Formats: Tile; Plank:
- Plank sizes: 101.6mm x 914.4mm; 152.4mm x 914.4mm; 152.4mm x 1219.2mm; 184.2mm x 1219.2mm; 76.2mm x 228.6mm; 76.2mm x 457.2mm
- Tile sizes: 304.8mm x 304.8mm; 304.8mm x 609.6mm
- Gauge: 2.0mm
- Wear layer: 0.3mm
- Total weight: 3600 g/m²
- Finish: PUR