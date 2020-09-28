The Calissa contemporary bed frame is constructed from solid oak timber and is sure to enhance any bedroom. Finished in dark walnut, the high-quality craftsmanship and unique design is exclusive to Schots stores.

With two built-in drawers to maximise space and sturdy steel legs, this unit is customisable with a choice of two different handles in Antique Brass, or Gun Metal finishes.

The Calissa range is the first of its kind to feature matching bathroom vanities, bedside tables, chest of draws and is also available in a natural oak finish or dark walnut. The vanities come in a range of sizes to fit every bathroom with the single vanity at just 66cm right up to the glamorous double vanity measuring a generous 164cm wide.