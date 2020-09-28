Logo
Supplier Image
Schots Home Emporium
Calissa Detailing Timber Bedframe
Calissa Detailing Timber Sidetable
Calissa Double Vanity Timber Pink Detailing Residential
Calissa Timber Bedframe Matching Side Table Residential Bedroom
Calissa Timber Bedframe Side Table Residential Bedroom
Calissa Timber Double Vanity Residential Bathroom
Calissa Timber Vanity Detailing
Calissa Timber Vanity Residential Bathroom
Calissa Bedroom and Bathroom collection

Last Updated on 28 Sep 2020

The Calissa range is the first of its kind to feature matching bathroom vanities, bedside tables, chest of draws and is also available in a natural oak finish or dark walnut.

The Calissa contemporary bed frame is constructed from solid oak timber and is sure to enhance any bedroom. Finished in dark walnut, the high-quality craftsmanship and unique design is exclusive to Schots stores.

With two built-in drawers to maximise space and sturdy steel legs, this unit is customisable with a choice of two different handles in Antique Brass, or Gun Metal finishes.

The Calissa range is the first of its kind to feature matching bathroom vanities, bedside tables, chest of draws and is also available in a natural oak finish or dark walnut. The vanities come in a range of sizes to fit every bathroom with the single vanity at just 66cm right up to the glamorous double vanity measuring a generous 164cm wide.

Display AddressClifton Hill, VIC

400 Hoddle St

03 9482 6400
