Cafco SPRAYFILM® WB3: Water-based intumescent coating for up to 2hrs FRL
Last Updated on 13 Dec 2017
Cafco SPRAYFILM® WB3 is a water-based intumescent coating consisting of polyvinyl acetate resins and fillers for the fire protection of structural steel. It is preferably spray applied with airless paint equipment for speed and quality of finish. Brush and roller application is also possible.
Overview
Cafco SPRAYFILM® WB3 is a water-based intumescent coating consisting of polyvinyl acetate resins and fillers for the fire protection of structural steel. It is preferably spray applied with airless paint equipment for speed and quality of finish. Brush and roller application is also possible.
Cafco SPRAYFILM® WB3 can be sealed and protected with a decorative top coat.
Cafco SPRAYFILM® WB3 is applied directly to the contour of primed I and H section columns, angles, channels and beams and both square and circular hollow sections, to provide fire protection for up to 120 minutes in accordance with AS1530.4.
In a fire, a chemical reaction takes place causing the Cafco SPRAYFILM® WB3 to expand and form an insulating layer which slows the temperature of the steel rising to a critical level.
Advantages of Cafco SPRAYFILM® WB3:
- Low VOC for Green Star Buildings
- Single application for lower FRLs
- Water based so easy cleanup
- Can be used externally with top coat
- On or off site application
- Can be applied over various types of primer
Downloads
Contact
Promat Australia Pty. Ltd. (Head Office) 1 Scotland Road, Mile End South1800 776 628