Caesarstone Empira White
Last Updated on 14 Jan 2022
Empira White, from the Caesarstone Whitelight Collection, is a sophisticated marble-inspired quartz surface that features a pure white base authentically overlaid with deep, almost black veins in random sweeps, creating a dramatic interplay between light and dark.
Overview
Description
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW
84 O'Riordan St1300 119 119
Display AddressLowood, QLD
PO Box 258(02) 8339 7400
Postal AddressQLD02 8339 7400
Postal AddressVIC02 8339 7400