Caesarstone Empira White

Last Updated on 14 Jan 2022

Empira White, from the Caesarstone Whitelight Collection, is a sophisticated marble-inspired quartz surface that features a pure white base authentically overlaid with deep, almost black veins in random sweeps, creating a dramatic interplay between light and dark.

Description

Contact
Alexandria, NSW

84 O'Riordan St

1300 119 119
Lowood, QLD

PO Box 258

(02) 8339 7400
QLD

02 8339 7400
VIC

02 8339 7400
