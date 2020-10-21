Cadorin Collection
Last Updated on 21 Oct 2020
The Cadorin Collection Range is hand crafted timber finishes made in Italy, It is an internationally patented gold leaf timber.
Overview
Description
The Cadorin Collection is a hand crafted timber finishes range, made in Italy.
Features and benefits:
- 100% made in Italy
- Hand crafted timber finishes
- Internationally patented gold leaf timber
- No formaldehyde – only natural oils and/or waxes used for finishes
- 100 year old, family run business
- Exclusively available from Style Timber Floor