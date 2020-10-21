Logo
Cadorin Parqutry Grey Residential Interior
Cadorin Collection

Last Updated on 21 Oct 2020

The Cadorin Collection Range is hand crafted timber finishes made in Italy, It is an internationally patented gold leaf timber.

Overview
Description

The Cadorin Collection is a hand crafted timber finishes range, made in Italy.

Features and benefits:

  • 100% made in Italy
  • Hand crafted timber finishes
  • Internationally patented gold leaf timber
  • No formaldehyde – only natural oils and/or waxes used for finishes
  • 100 year old, family run business
  • Exclusively available from Style Timber Floor

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Style Timber Floor E-Catalog

2.86 MB

Download
Contact
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Shop 1/133 Botany Rd Waterloo

02 8094 8859
