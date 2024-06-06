Building the Japandi home with the Hardie™ Architectural Collection
Last Updated on 06 Jun 2024
The Hardie™ Architectural Collection can perfectly articulate the simple structures with clean, sleek lines of the Japandi home. Featuring a range of distinctive exterior cladding textures and profiles, James Hardie has created a range of materials perfectly designed to bring the hybrid Scandinavian/Japanese architectural style of the Japandi home to life.
Overview
The Hardie™ Architectural Collection can perfectly articulate the simple structures with clean, sleek lines of the Japandi home. Featuring a range of distinctive exterior cladding textures and profiles, James Hardie has created a range of materials perfectly designed to bring the hybrid Scandinavian/Japanese architectural style of the Japandi home to life.
Perfect for creating a Japandi twist on the board and batten look, the embedded sand-like texture of Hardie™ Fine Texture Cladding provides a fine matte finish against smooth Hardie™ Axent™ Trim battens.
The gentle flowing lines of Hardie™ Brushed Concrete Cladding evoke a simple yet dynamic look perfect for Japandi homes.
Use Hardie™ Axent™ Trim to achieve the board and batten look distinct to the Japandi style. Adopt consistent yet unique batten spacing, typically at 300mm or 400mm.
The sleek, vertical lines of Axon™ Cladding evoke the fine detail of a vertical joint timber, providing a distinct Japandi look.
Contact
10 Colquhoun Street13 11 03
1-35 Cobalt Street13 11 03
25 Sharp Court13 11 03
4-14 Waverley Rd13 11 03
Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road13 11 03
5 Harrison Road13 11 03