The Hardie™ Architectural Collection can perfectly articulate the simple structures with clean, sleek lines of the Japandi home. Featuring a range of distinctive exterior cladding textures and profiles, James Hardie has created a range of materials perfectly designed to bring the hybrid Scandinavian/Japanese architectural style of the Japandi home to life.

Perfect for creating a Japandi twist on the board and batten look, the embedded sand-like texture of Hardie™ Fine Texture Cladding provides a fine matte finish against smooth Hardie™ Axent™ Trim battens.

The gentle flowing lines of Hardie™ Brushed Concrete Cladding evoke a simple yet dynamic look perfect for Japandi homes.

Use Hardie™ Axent™ Trim to achieve the board and batten look distinct to the Japandi style. Adopt consistent yet unique batten spacing, typically at 300mm or 400mm.

The sleek, vertical lines of Axon™ Cladding evoke the fine detail of a vertical joint timber, providing a distinct Japandi look.