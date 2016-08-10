Build your hotel or student accom project bathrooms more efficiently with pods

Built by builders, for builders, Hickory’s Sync bathroom pods optimise the construction process for new hotel or student accommodation projects.

By prefabricating bathrooms off site in their factory, Sync ensures new hotel or student accommodation projects are delivered faster and project bathrooms are higher quality and easier to maintain.

What sets Sync apart?

Customer Service – although the bathroom pods are high quality products with a simple “plug and play” design, if any defects do arrive prompt and effective solutions are offered.

Design Flexibility – Sync work with clients to build their bathroom design. Sync fully integrates with exiting project plans and can offer design rationalization in order to create cost efficiencies in the manufacturing process.

Quality – Forget everything you thought you knew about modular and prefab construction. Sync bathroom pods offer quality incomparable to a conventional build, and the manufacturing process ensures a consistent, high quality product across the project.

Sync have built and provided both hotel and student accommodation bathrooms for the following clients:

John Holland (University of Sydney)

Cooper and Oxley (Sage Hotel, West Perth)

Mode Group (Peppers Kings Square Hotel, Perth)

Sync can work with project teams to rationalise the design and offer compressed time construction programmes. Often clients funnel the resultant savings back into the project, upgrading finishes and fittings at no extra cost.