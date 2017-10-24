Brighten Up Series
Last Updated on 24 Oct 2017
The trailblazing Solatube Brighten Up Series features advanced optical technologies that deliver an abundance of daylight to practically any interior space. Its unique engineering also makes it possible to skirt obstacles, so light can be placed exactly where its needed without major structural modifications.
Overview
Its unique engineering also makes it possible to skirt obstacles, so light can be placed exactly where its needed without major structural modifications. The result is a cost-effective and energy-efficient commercial daylighting solution that brings natural light to places where skylights and windows simply can't reach.
