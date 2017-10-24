Logo
Solatube Brighten Up Series Detailed Product Image
Solatube Brighten Up Series Residential Bathroom Skylight
Solatube Brighten Up Series Residential Kitchen Skylight
Solatube Brighten Up Series Skylight
Brighten Up Series

Last Updated on 24 Oct 2017

The trailblazing Solatube Brighten Up Series features advanced optical technologies that deliver an abundance of daylight to practically any interior space. Its unique engineering also makes it possible to skirt obstacles, so light can be placed exactly where its needed without major structural modifications.

Overview
Description

The trailblazing Solatube Brighten Up Series features advanced optical technologies that deliver an abundance of daylight to practically any interior space.

Its unique engineering also makes it possible to skirt obstacles, so light can be placed exactly where its needed without major structural modifications. The result is a cost-effective and energy-efficient commercial daylighting solution that brings natural light to places where skylights and windows simply can't reach.

Leading The Industry-Residential Brochure

2.60 MB

Download
Solatube Brighten Up 160DS Data Sheet

261.53 KB

Download
Solatube Brighten Up 160DS Ventilation

213 KB

Download
Solatube Brighten Up 290DS Data Sheet

279.96 KB

Download
Solatube Brighten Up Series Brochure

8.77 MB

Download
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

2/5 Wenban Place

131 619
