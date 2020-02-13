Want to add a touch of retro glamour to your projects? Use brass wire mesh from Arrow Metal. More aged than gold and warmer than silver, brass has made a big comeback in interior and decorative trends.

Offering incredible strength and durability yet with a delicate appearance, architects and interior designers are using brass wire mesh for fixtures and fittings, screening, balustrade, and more, creating high-end, luxurious aesthetics without the high expense.

Why brass wire mesh?

Arrow Metal brass wire mesh is the woven type. Created by weaving longitudinal and transverse wires together to create tension, woven brass wire mesh can bend without breaking, making it ideal for balustrades, balconies, screening, and ventilation. And because it can conform to any shape, woven wire mesh is also used for interior decoration and artistic uses.

Arrow Metal brass wire mesh designs

Arrow Metal’s brass wire mesh is available in a choice of six modern designs, featuring different wire and hole sizes to suit a range of visual, strength, and performance needs. Choose from tightly woven, light and airy mesh to thick, open-spaced, and strong double-wire profiles.

All our brass wire mesh designs are in-stock items, ready for immediate dispatch Australia-wide.

